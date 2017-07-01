Brooks Pure Grit 6 Trail Runner - Women's

Brooks Pure Grit 6 is a minimal shoe that makes you feel fast and light on your feet. The low-profile shoe wakes up your feet and connects with your running surface. The rugged rubber sole is perfect for technical or rough terrain. Made for a narrow foot, the shoe is very stable and supported by an upper that hugs your foot for a loving feel. A special feature is the pocket on the tongue to tuck away laces. I love that. The lightweight feel with the cushioning makes the Brooks Grit 6 a perfect shoe for a long afternoon hike or a quick fast run through the trails.

Katherine Moore – Elite road and trail runner and yoga instructor from Vancouver.

