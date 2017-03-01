Brooks Launch 4 - Men's

Don’t let looks deceive you, the Brooks Launch 4 has a sports car engine with a wagon chassis. Weighing in at 28g less than its father, the Launch 4 delivers lightweight rocking agility, while providing all the comforts the Launch lineup is known for. The more traditional 10mm stack and the well-designed U groove heel assure comfort and performance for the long road trip.

Dave Proctor – Guinness world record 24 hours on treadmill (260.4K). Okotoks. Alta.

