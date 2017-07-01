Brooks Caldera - Men's

Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly need another trail shoe, Brooks comes through with a neutral support gem that provides true responsive feedback. Tired of sore legs after pounding rocky trails on long runs? Consider getting the Caldera to keep your legs fresh hours into your longer workouts. The shoe absorbs ankle-turning trail features and helps keep your stabilizing muscles from straining to keep up with your pace. The comfortable Caldera kept rolling in all conditions, while falling short only on aggressively wet roots.

Jordan Bryden – Professional long distance triathlete, photographer, graphic designer from Calgary.

Instagram @jordanbryden Twitter @jordanbryden

