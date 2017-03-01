ASICS DynaFlyte - Women's

The ample cushioning packed into this lightweight shoe ensures a smooth, comfortable run over any distance. Moreover, ASICS Dynaflyte performs well on gravel, dirt and concrete. The toe box is spacious, while still feeling secure, giving room for forefoot expansion during longer runs. The upper is soft yet durable. If you are looking for a lightweight shoe that will take you from short easy runs to tempos and longer runs this shoe will perform.

Catherine Watkins – 8th place, 2015 Pan American Games marathon. Vancouver, B.C.

