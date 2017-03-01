ASICS DynaFlyte - Men's

After lacing up these runners, my feet were happy. Near the end of an 8,000m track session, my feet got a little hot, but I was delighted with the performance of the incredibly light, supportive shoes. If you need a wide toe box and enjoy good cushioning, this shoe will meet your needs. I would highly recommend DynaFlyte for track sessions, all road race distance and training on smooth terrain. ASICS has the perfect blend of high performance, comfort, cushioning and stability.

Calvin Zaryski – 7 World XTERRA titles, 1 World Masters Triathlon title. Calgary, Alta.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.