Arc'teryx Norvan VT - Women's

The Norvan VT is Arc’teryx’s first trail running shoe. It has a narrow fit, with Fixed Adaptive Fit Technology to wrap the foot and seal out debris. However, the Adaptive Fit sleeve made for warm feet on my long trail run. The Durable EVA/Polyolefin blend midsole makes the shoe well suited as a scrambling/approach shoe. I am excited to add this shoe to my mountain shoe collection.

Sarah Penny – Marathoner and trail running mom with Team MitoCanada from Calgary.

Instagram @Penny_Sarah Twitter @Penny_Sarah

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.