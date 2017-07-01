Arc'teryx Norvan VT - Men's

This footwear is perfect for runners who love scrambling and mountain running. Classified as a hybrid trail shoe, the Norvan is capable of repelling water, preventing small rocks and sand from entering the upper without gators, has ample cushioning to protect you from sharp rocks and roots and provides great support for rugged trail. The unique lace system allows for a snug fit and even the option of tight heel lock for some fast trail rips. The shoe is not overly light but does give great stability and protection, perfect for some serious vertical gain.

Calvin Zaryski – 7-time world triathlon champion from Calgary.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.