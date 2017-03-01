Altra Torin 2.5 – Women's

Donning Altra's Torin 2.5 for your long miles is like running in the comfort of your own bed. The pillowy midsole and unobtrusive contour induces a relaxed gait that rolls effortlessly throughout the stance. Despite a zero drop, there is nothing flat about its feel. The transition midfoot to forefoot is exceptionally smooth. Deceivingly light and flexible, this maximalist runner responds like a lightweight trainer yet is packed with resiliency. It shouts “no fear, run long!”

Syl Corbett – Owner Rocky Mountain Training Academy. Calgary, Alta.

