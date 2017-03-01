Altra Torin 2.5 – Men's

The next generation of Altra’s neutral trainer is a versatile jack-of-all-trades. It’s billed as a road shoe but feels equally comfortable on trail. It features a new mesh upper, as well as the wide toe box and the zero drop you expect from an Altra shoe. The sole is plush and well-cushioned, but lightweight and surprisingly flexible. It all adds up to a smooth and responsive ride that feels nimble during tempos and fast intervals, and comfortable on long runs.

Keith Bradford – Elite master's runner; MitoCanada world record relay team. Calgary, Alta.

