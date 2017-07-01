Altra Superior 3.0 - Women's

I’m a big fan of the Altra Superior 3.0. It is a super lightweight, flexible trail runner, but still offers great durability. The wide toe box is perfect for letting your foot expand naturally as you run. I did find that the sizing ran a bit small, and I would suggest going up a half size or trying them on before buying them. Overall great shoe, can’t wait to put in more miles with them!

Rachael McIntosh – National level track and field athlete specializing in heptathlon from Bridgewater, N.S.

Twitter @air_canada1

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.