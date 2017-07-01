Altra Superior 3.0 - Men's

Having run the Grand Canyon in May, I wish I had these Altras to pound off the 85K on dirt, rock and sand. Fantastic right out of the box, Altra’s signature foot shape toe box allows for ample forefoot space and accommodates tons of swelling on long hauls. With zero drop, light weight and great tread, this shoe lets you feel the ground, making it easy to negotiate technical trail running. There is ample mid-sole cushioning and deep lugs for trail, but if running mountain rock you will need to insert the rock plate sole that comes with the shoe (a great benefit).

Calvin Zaryski – 3-time Triathlon Canada and Alberta Triathlon coach of the year from Calgary.

Instagram @CalvinZaryski Twitter @CalvinZaryski

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.