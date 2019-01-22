Fashion Forward

Make it your resolution to work out in style

As the new year begins, try changing up your wardrobe with some great gym fashions. Comfort meets style in these new looks that will take you from the running track to a step class or a personal training session.

Venue: Crew Club Athletics, Calgary – www.crewclub.com

Clothing Courtesy: Brooks, Lorna Jane, Sport Chek and Under Armour

Models: Jeremy Leakvold and Alexandra Gravel (Owner of The LOFT, Calgary)

Jeremy (Left)

Sport Chek / adidas

  • ID Big Logo SS Tee – $24
  • Born Ready F/Z Hoody – $144
  • D2M Woven Short – $39
  • Alphaskin Sport Climawarm Tight – $64
  • PureBOOST RBL Shoes – $219

Alexandra (Right)

Lorna Jane

  • High Speed Sports Bra – $72
  • Nexus Core Full Length Tight – $110

Under Armour

  • Speedform Amp 3.0 Shoes – $120

Alexandra

Sport Chek / Alo

  • Glimpse LS Top – $93
  • Moto High Waist Legging – $169

Sport Chek / adidas

  • PureBOOST X TRAINER 3.0 Shoes – $84

Alexandra (Left)

Under Armour

  • Armour Mid-Cross Back Women’s Sports Bra – $40
  • Armour Sport Strappy Tank – $45
  • Heat Gear Armour Tight – $60
  • Speedform Amp 3.0 Shoes – $120

Jeremy (Right)

Under Armour

  • MK1 Training Division T-Shirt – $35
  • MK1 Short – $40
  • Heat Gear Compression Leggings – $55
  • HOVR Sonic NC Shoes – $120

Jeremy

Nike

  • Therma Hoody – $64
  • Legend 2.0 L/S Tee – $35
  • Dry Veneer Short – $48
  • Nike Pro Therma Utility Compression Tight – $80
  • NBG M Tour Mesh Cap – $19
  • Free RN Flyknit Shoes – $164

Alexandra

Nike

  • Strappy Tank – $32.97
  • Nike Pro Classic Padded Bra – $42.00
  • Power Training Day AOP Tight – $80.00
  • Free TR 8 Shoes – $139

Alexandra (Left)

Brooks

Formation Crop Tight – $85

Stealth Short Sleeve Shirt – $45

Adrenaline GTS 19 Shoes – $130

Jeremy (Right)

Brooks

Distance Graphic T-Shirt – $34

Sherpa 7" Two-In-One Running Short – $60

Levitate 2 Shoes – $150 

Published in Inspiration Issue January/February 2019.