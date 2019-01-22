As the new year begins, try changing up your wardrobe with some great gym fashions. Comfort meets style in these new looks that will take you from the running track to a step class or a personal training session.

Venue: Crew Club Athletics, Calgary – www.crewclub.com

Clothing Courtesy: Brooks, Lorna Jane, Sport Chek and Under Armour

Models: Jeremy Leakvold and Alexandra Gravel (Owner of The LOFT, Calgary)

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Fashion Forward

Jeremy (Left)

Sport Chek / adidas

ID Big Logo SS Tee – $24

Born Ready F/Z Hoody – $144

D2M Woven Short – $39

Alphaskin Sport Climawarm Tight – $64

PureBOOST RBL Shoes – $219

Alexandra (Right)

Lorna Jane

High Speed Sports Bra – $72

Nexus Core Full Length Tight – $110

Under Armour

Speedform Amp 3.0 Shoes – $120

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Fashion Forward

Alexandra

Sport Chek / Alo

Glimpse LS Top – $93

Moto High Waist Legging – $169

Sport Chek / adidas

PureBOOST X TRAINER 3.0 Shoes – $84

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Fashion Forward

Alexandra (Left)

Under Armour

Armour Mid-Cross Back Women’s Sports Bra – $40

Armour Sport Strappy Tank – $45

Heat Gear Armour Tight – $60

Speedform Amp 3.0 Shoes – $120

Jeremy (Right)

Under Armour

MK1 Training Division T-Shirt – $35

MK1 Short – $40

Heat Gear Compression Leggings – $55

HOVR Sonic NC Shoes – $120

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Fashion Forward

Jeremy

Nike

Therma Hoody – $64

Legend 2.0 L/S Tee – $35

Dry Veneer Short – $48

Nike Pro Therma Utility Compression Tight – $80

NBG M Tour Mesh Cap – $19

Free RN Flyknit Shoes – $164

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Fashion Forward

Alexandra

Nike

Strappy Tank – $32.97

Nike Pro Classic Padded Bra – $42.00

Power Training Day AOP Tight – $80.00

Free TR 8 Shoes – $139

× Expand Photo: Jenia Kos Fashion Forward

Alexandra (Left)

Brooks

Formation Crop Tight – $85

Stealth Short Sleeve Shirt – $45

Adrenaline GTS 19 Shoes – $130

Jeremy (Right)

Brooks

Distance Graphic T-Shirt – $34

Sherpa 7" Two-In-One Running Short – $60

Levitate 2 Shoes – $150

Published in Inspiration Issue January/February 2019.