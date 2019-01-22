Fashion Forward

As the new year begins, try changing up your wardrobe with some great gym fashions. Comfort meets style in these new looks that will take you from the running track to a step class or a personal training session.
Venue: Crew Club Athletics, Calgary – www.crewclub.com
Clothing Courtesy: Brooks, Lorna Jane, Sport Chek and Under Armour
Models: Jeremy Leakvold and Alexandra Gravel (Owner of The LOFT, Calgary)
Photo: Jenia Kos
Jeremy (Left)
Sport Chek / adidas
- ID Big Logo SS Tee – $24
- Born Ready F/Z Hoody – $144
- D2M Woven Short – $39
- Alphaskin Sport Climawarm Tight – $64
- PureBOOST RBL Shoes – $219
Alexandra (Right)
Lorna Jane
- High Speed Sports Bra – $72
- Nexus Core Full Length Tight – $110
Under Armour
- Speedform Amp 3.0 Shoes – $120
Alexandra
Sport Chek / Alo
- Glimpse LS Top – $93
- Moto High Waist Legging – $169
Sport Chek / adidas
- PureBOOST X TRAINER 3.0 Shoes – $84
Alexandra (Left)
Under Armour
- Armour Mid-Cross Back Women’s Sports Bra – $40
- Armour Sport Strappy Tank – $45
- Heat Gear Armour Tight – $60
- Speedform Amp 3.0 Shoes – $120
Jeremy (Right)
Under Armour
- MK1 Training Division T-Shirt – $35
- MK1 Short – $40
- Heat Gear Compression Leggings – $55
- HOVR Sonic NC Shoes – $120
Jeremy
Nike
- Therma Hoody – $64
- Legend 2.0 L/S Tee – $35
- Dry Veneer Short – $48
- Nike Pro Therma Utility Compression Tight – $80
- NBG M Tour Mesh Cap – $19
- Free RN Flyknit Shoes – $164
Alexandra
Nike
- Strappy Tank – $32.97
- Nike Pro Classic Padded Bra – $42.00
- Power Training Day AOP Tight – $80.00
- Free TR 8 Shoes – $139
Alexandra (Left)
Brooks
Formation Crop Tight – $85
Stealth Short Sleeve Shirt – $45
Adrenaline GTS 19 Shoes – $130
Jeremy (Right)
Brooks
Distance Graphic T-Shirt – $34
Sherpa 7" Two-In-One Running Short – $60
Levitate 2 Shoes – $150