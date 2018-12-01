Stay active and warm this cool season with some of Canada's most trending brands. We invited Smartwool, Respect Your Universe (RYU), Icebreaker, Reebok, Nike, Under Armour, Arc'teryx, BN3TH and Columbia to share their top choices so you look great while enjoying your cool activities.
Models below: Odessa Johnston (left) and Ashton Reinboldt (right).
Photo: Barbara Blakey
Fashion For Layering Up
Odessa:
RYU Vapour LS Top $73
Icebreaker BodyfitZONE 150 Leggings $115
Ashton:
Under Armour Storm Cyclone CG Crew $80
Under Armour Storm Cyclone Leggings $80
Odessa:
Arc'teryx Gaea Jacket $250
Arc'teryx Rho LT Zip Neck $120
Arc'teryx Satoro AR Bottom $140
Ashton:
Arc'teryx Satoro AR LS Crew $150
Arc'teryx Satoro AR Bottom $140
Ashton:
Smartwool PhD® Light Hoody $110
Smartwool PhD® Wind Tights $140
Odessa:
Smartwool PhD® Light Long Sleeve $85
Icebreaker 250 Vertex Leggings Drift $160
Ashton:
RYU Insulated Coach's Jacket $225
Odessa:
Nike Miler Running Top $48
Nike Long-Sleeve Training Wrap $115
Nike Dry-FIT Power Studio Tights $105
Odessa:
Columbia Omni Heat 3D Top $140
Columbia Omni Heat 3D Bottom $140
Ashton:
Columbia Omni Heat 3D Top $140
Columbia Omni Heat 3D Bottom $140
Ashton:
Under Armour Storm Cyclone Jacket $120
Icebreaker BodyfitZONE 150 Top $115
Under Armour Storm Cyclone Pants $110
Odessa:
Under Armour ColdGear Cozy Mock $80
Under Armour ColdGear Cozy Leggings $80
Ashton:
Icebreaker Oasis LS Half-Zip $120
BN3TH Pro Full-length B/W Tights $60
Odessa:
Nike Element Hoodie $120
Nike Pro HyperWarm Tights $95
Odessa:
Nike Element Half-Zip Top $66
Nike Speed Mid-Rise Running Tights $100
Ashton:
Nike Therma Full-Zip Training Hoodie $150
Odessa:
Smartwool PhD® Seamless Racerback $60
Icebreaker 250 Vertex Drift Half-Zip LS $170
Icebreaker 250 Vertex Drift Leggings $160
Ashton:
Nike Aeroloft Running Gilet/Vest $220
Nike Element Half-Zip Running Top $80
Nike Running Tights $84
Ashton:
Reebok ThermoWarm Control Hoodie $130
Reebok ThermoWarm Winter Tights $90
Odessa:
Reebok ThermoWarm Deltapeak Top $110
Reebok ThermoWarm Winter Tights $90