Stay active and warm this cool season with some of Canada's most trending brands. We invited Smartwool, Respect Your Universe (RYU), Icebreaker, Reebok, Nike, Under Armour, Arc'teryx, BN3TH and Columbia to share their top choices so you look great while enjoying your cool activities.

Models below: Odessa Johnston (left) and Ashton Reinboldt (right).

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Odessa:

RYU Vapour LS Top $73

Icebreaker BodyfitZONE 150 Leggings $115

Ashton:

Under Armour Storm Cyclone CG Crew $80

Under Armour Storm Cyclone Leggings $80

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Odessa:

Arc'teryx Gaea Jacket $250

Arc'teryx Rho LT Zip Neck $120

Arc'teryx Satoro AR Bottom $140

Ashton:

Arc'teryx Satoro AR LS Crew $150

Arc'teryx Satoro AR Bottom $140

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Ashton:

Smartwool PhD® Light Hoody $110

Smartwool PhD® Wind Tights $140

Odessa:

Smartwool PhD® Light Long Sleeve $85

Icebreaker 250 Vertex Leggings Drift $160

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Ashton:

RYU Insulated Coach's Jacket $225

Odessa:

Nike Miler Running Top $48

Nike Long-Sleeve Training Wrap $115

Nike Dry-FIT Power Studio Tights $105

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Odessa:

Columbia Omni Heat 3D Top $140

Columbia Omni Heat 3D Bottom $140

Ashton:

Columbia Omni Heat 3D Top $140

Columbia Omni Heat 3D Bottom $140

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Ashton:

Under Armour Storm Cyclone Jacket $120

Icebreaker BodyfitZONE 150 Top $115

Under Armour Storm Cyclone Pants $110

Odessa:

Under Armour ColdGear Cozy Mock $80

Under Armour ColdGear Cozy Leggings $80

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Ashton:

Icebreaker Oasis LS Half-Zip $120

BN3TH Pro Full-length B/W Tights $60

Odessa:

Nike Element Hoodie $120

Nike Pro HyperWarm Tights $95

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Odessa:

Nike Element Half-Zip Top $66

Nike Speed Mid-Rise Running Tights $100

Ashton:

Nike Therma Full-Zip Training Hoodie $150

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Odessa:

Smartwool PhD® Seamless Racerback $60

Icebreaker 250 Vertex Drift Half-Zip LS $170

Icebreaker 250 Vertex Drift Leggings $160

Ashton:

Nike Aeroloft Running Gilet/Vest $220

Nike Element Half-Zip Running Top $80

Nike Running Tights $84

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Fashion For Layering Up

Ashton:

Reebok ThermoWarm Control Hoodie $130

Reebok ThermoWarm Winter Tights $90

Odessa:

Reebok ThermoWarm Deltapeak Top $110

Reebok ThermoWarm Winter Tights $90

Published in The Cool Issue November/December 2018.