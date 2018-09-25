Canadian Yoga Fashions

Flexibility and balance are two key components to athletic success. We invited some of Canada's top yoga apparel designers and retailers (Inner Fire, Lululemon and Titika) to present IMPACT readers with their season's favourites in this exclusive feature. Our models had fun stabilizing these great fashions with a bit of twisted humour during this fun fashion shoot.

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

LEFT TO RIGHT:

Lita: InnerFire “Super Kali Fiery Mystic” tee $35; InnerFire “Shine Bra” (Moto Black) $64; InnerFire “Pixie Dust” capri $88

Waya: Lululemon “Metal Vent Tech SS” $78; Lululemon “Pace Breaker” 9” shorts $68

Andrea: Titika “Bandit” tee $58; Titika “Bevel” legging $130

Megan: Tititka "Estrela" long-sleeve tee $68; Lululemon "In Movement" crop $98

Sheldon: Lululemon "Drysense Mesh" tee $74; Lululemon "Intent Jogger" $118

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Lita: Tititka "Streamline Legging" $118; Titika "Twist "Bralette" $70; Yoga Design Lab Mat "Mandala" $68

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Waya (Left): Inner Fire "Save the Bees" tee $35; Lululemon "Pace Breaker" shorts $68

Andrea (Right): Lululemon "Essential Tank" $64; Inner Fire "Shine Bra-Echo" $64; Inner Fire "Pixie Dust" capri $88

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Megan (Left): Lululemon "Brunswick Muscle" $48; Inner Fire "Woodland" legging $94

Andrea (Right): Titika "Bandit" tee $58; Lululemon "Energy Bra" $54; Lululemon "Reveal Tight" $128; Yoga Design Lab Mat "Geo Blue" $68

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Megan: Lululemon "Love Knot" bra $52; Lululemon "In Movement" tight $108; Yoga Design Lab Mat "Mandala" $68

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Andrea (Left): Titika "Twist Crop" tee $70; Titika "Kimora II" legging $166

Lita (Right): Lululemon "Wunder Under" tight $98; Lululemon "Free To Be - Wild" bra $54

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Lita: Titika "Storm Jacket" $227; Titika "Damiana Light" bra $118; Lululemon "Wunder Under" tight $88

× Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion

Megan: Titika "Evalina Crop Top" $82; Titika "Transverse" legging $94

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Yoga Fashion Prev Next

Lita: Lululemon "Free To Be" bra $52; Titika "Tantra" legging $154

Clothing provided by: Inner Fire, lululemon, Titika

Models: Aelita Rozitis, Waya Aeon, Andrea Salamon, Megan Van Gulik, Sheldon Smith.

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.