Canadian Yoga Fashions

Flexibility and balance are two key components to athletic success. We invited some of Canada's top yoga apparel designers and retailers (Inner Fire, Lululemon and Titika) to present IMPACT readers with their season's favourites in this exclusive feature. Our models had fun stabilizing these great fashions with a bit of twisted humour during this fun fashion shoot.
Lita: InnerFire “Super Kali Fiery Mystic” tee $35; InnerFire “Shine Bra” (Moto Black) $64; InnerFire “Pixie Dust” capri $88
Waya: Lululemon “Metal Vent Tech SS” $78; Lululemon “Pace Breaker” 9” shorts $68
Andrea: Titika “Bandit” tee $58; Titika “Bevel” legging $130
Megan: Tititka "Estrela" long-sleeve tee $68; Lululemon "In Movement" crop $98
Sheldon: Lululemon "Drysense Mesh" tee $74; Lululemon "Intent Jogger" $118
Lita: Tititka "Streamline Legging" $118; Titika "Twist "Bralette" $70; Yoga Design Lab Mat "Mandala" $68
Waya (Left): Inner Fire "Save the Bees" tee $35; Lululemon "Pace Breaker" shorts $68
Andrea (Right): Lululemon "Essential Tank" $64; Inner Fire "Shine Bra-Echo" $64; Inner Fire "Pixie Dust" capri $88
Megan (Left): Lululemon "Brunswick Muscle" $48; Inner Fire "Woodland" legging $94
Andrea (Right): Titika "Bandit" tee $58; Lululemon "Energy Bra" $54; Lululemon "Reveal Tight" $128; Yoga Design Lab Mat "Geo Blue" $68
Megan: Lululemon "Love Knot" bra $52; Lululemon "In Movement" tight $108; Yoga Design Lab Mat "Mandala" $68
Andrea (Left): Titika "Twist Crop" tee $70; Titika "Kimora II" legging $166
Lita (Right): Lululemon "Wunder Under" tight $98; Lululemon "Free To Be - Wild" bra $54
Lita: Titika "Storm Jacket" $227; Titika "Damiana Light" bra $118; Lululemon "Wunder Under" tight $88
Megan: Titika "Evalina Crop Top" $82; Titika "Transverse" legging $94
Lita: Lululemon "Free To Be" bra $52; Titika "Tantra" legging $154
Clothing provided by: Inner Fire, lululemon, Titika
Models: Aelita Rozitis, Waya Aeon, Andrea Salamon, Megan Van Gulik, Sheldon Smith.
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.