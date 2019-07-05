Sun's Out For Swim Fashion

Spotlight shines on original designs from top Canadian brands

by

Designed to be both fashion forward and functional, this stylish swimwear is made by companies right here at home. Whether you’re planning a day at the beach, a paddle board adventure or a beach volleyball game, there’s a suit here that will make you look amazing while keeping all your bits and pieces covered and secure!

Featuring swimwear from:

MODELS: Mallory Chapman & Riley Ingalls

1. Bollé – Bolt Sunglasses – $200

2. Men's lululemon – Commission Swim Short – $88

3. Women's lululemon – Beach Break Med Paddlesuit – $128

4. Women's Salt Water Collective – Kylah One Piece Suit – $165

5. Men's Boto Swimwear – Cabo 6.5 Swim Trunks – $79

6. Women's Honubelle – Nitinat Top / Jericho Bottom – $78 / $115

7. Women's Honubelle – Superior One Piece – $205

8. Women's Left On Friday – Double Scoop One Piece Suit – $200

9. Men's Boto – Cabo 6.5 Swim Trunks – $79

10. THE MAGIC5 – Customizable Swim Goggles – $91

11. Women's Left On Friday – High Dive Top / Streamline Bottom – $100 / $100

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.