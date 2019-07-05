Sun's Out For Swim Fashion

Designed to be both fashion forward and functional, this stylish swimwear is made by companies right here at home. Whether you’re planning a day at the beach, a paddle board adventure or a beach volleyball game, there’s a suit here that will make you look amazing while keeping all your bits and pieces covered and secure!
Featuring swimwear from:
- Boto Swimwear – Montreal
- Honubelle – Calgary
- Left on Friday – Vancouver
- lululemon – Vancouver
- Salt Water Collective - Toronto
MODELS: Mallory Chapman & Riley Ingalls
Photo: Katy Whitt
1. Bollé – Bolt Sunglasses – $200
2. Men's lululemon – Commission Swim Short – $88
3. Women's lululemon – Beach Break Med Paddlesuit – $128
Bollé – Bolt Sunglasses – $200
4. Women's Salt Water Collective – Kylah One Piece Suit – $165
Goodr – A Ginger's Soul Sunglasses – $25
5. Men's Boto Swimwear – Cabo 6.5 Swim Trunks – $79
6. Women's Honubelle – Nitinat Top / Jericho Bottom – $78 / $115
7. Women's Honubelle – Superior One Piece – $205
Vionic – Tide Aloe Flip Flops – $80
8. Women's Left On Friday – Double Scoop One Piece Suit – $200
9. Men's Boto – Cabo 6.5 Swim Trunks – $79
Vionic – Tide Flip Flops – $70
10. THE MAGIC5 – Customizable Swim Goggles – $91
11. Women's Left On Friday – High Dive Top / Streamline Bottom – $100 / $100