Battle of the Blenders

Photo: Barbara Blakey

Every healthy kitchen needs a quality blender. IMPACT's editorial team recently joined forces with chef Danielle Arsenault to test five of the top residential quality blenders.

Follow along and test your blender with these six delicious (and healthy) recipes as we work our way to the best blender.

Beet and Berry Blast Smoothie

Photo: Barbara Blakey

Photo: Barbara Blakey

Raw Ginger Orange Power Bites

Photo: Barbara Blakey

Salt-free Cashew Sour Cream

Photo: Barbara Blakey

Summer Herbs Chimichurri

Photo: Barbara Blakey

Savoury Gazpacho Style Soup

Photo: Barbara Blakey

JTC OmniBlend – OmniBlend V

www.omniblend.ca

Price: $375

Capacity: 1.9 L / 64 oz

Power: 3 HP

Dimensions: 8 x 9 x 16.5 in

Weight: 9 lbs

Cord: 5'

Warranty: 7 Year

Comments: Cons: Lid hole cover is a choking hazard and could be easily lost; Engine was quite smelly while in use.

Vitamix – A2500 Ascent Series

www.vitamix.com

Price: $650

Capacity: 1.9 L / 64 oz

Power: 2.2 HP

Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 17 in

Weight: 11.86 lbs

Cord: 4'

Warranty: 10 Year

Comments: Pro: Results were superbly smooth and frothy. Cons: Wobbled while on high; Lid was awkward to secure.

BlendTec Professional 800

www.blendtec.com

Price: $999

Capacity: 2.6 L/ 90 oz

Power: 3.8 HP

Dimensions: 8.5 x 9.13 x 17.25 in

Weight: 16.2 lbs

Cord: 6'8"

Warranty: 10 Year

Comments: Pros: Convenient pre-programmed smoothie setting; Very quiet.Con: No tamper

KitchenAid – Professional Series

www.kitchenaid.ca

Price: $679

Capacity: 1.7 L / 56 oz

Power: 3.5 HP

Dimensions: 10.5 x 9 x 17.75 in

Weight: 20 lb 11 oz

Cord: 3'6"

Warranty: 10 Year

Comments: Pros: Measurement in lid; Overall great results. Con: Heavy base; double-walled jar; loud; windy.

Salton – Harley Pasternak Power Blender

www.salton.com

Price: $229

Capacity: 2 L / 67.6 oz

Power: 2 HP

Dimensions: 7.3 x 8.6 x 19.8 in

Weight: 9.2 lbs

Cord: 4'

Warranty: 5 Year

Comments: Pro: Performed well for a fraction of the cost. Con: Took longer to power through tough ingredients.

Results

Recipes by Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.