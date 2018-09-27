Battle of the Blenders

1 of 2
Every healthy kitchen needs a quality blender. IMPACT's editorial team recently joined forces with chef Danielle Arsenault to test five of the top residential quality blenders.
Follow along and test your blender with these six delicious (and healthy) recipes as we work our way to the best blender.
JTC OmniBlend – OmniBlend V
Price: $375
Capacity: 1.9 L / 64 oz
Power: 3 HP
Dimensions: 8 x 9 x 16.5 in
Weight: 9 lbs
Cord: 5'
Warranty: 7 Year
Comments: Cons: Lid hole cover is a choking hazard and could be easily lost; Engine was quite smelly while in use.
Vitamix – A2500 Ascent Series
Price: $650
Capacity: 1.9 L / 64 oz
Power: 2.2 HP
Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 17 in
Weight: 11.86 lbs
Cord: 4'
Warranty: 10 Year
Comments: Pro: Results were superbly smooth and frothy. Cons: Wobbled while on high; Lid was awkward to secure.
BlendTec Professional 800
Price: $999
Capacity: 2.6 L/ 90 oz
Power: 3.8 HP
Dimensions: 8.5 x 9.13 x 17.25 in
Weight: 16.2 lbs
Cord: 6'8"
Warranty: 10 Year
Comments: Pros: Convenient pre-programmed smoothie setting; Very quiet.Con: No tamper
KitchenAid – Professional Series
Price: $679
Capacity: 1.7 L / 56 oz
Power: 3.5 HP
Dimensions: 10.5 x 9 x 17.75 in
Weight: 20 lb 11 oz
Cord: 3'6"
Warranty: 10 Year
Comments: Pros: Measurement in lid; Overall great results. Con: Heavy base; double-walled jar; loud; windy.
Salton – Harley Pasternak Power Blender
Price: $229
Capacity: 2 L / 67.6 oz
Power: 2 HP
Dimensions: 7.3 x 8.6 x 19.8 in
Weight: 9.2 lbs
Cord: 4'
Warranty: 5 Year
Comments: Pro: Performed well for a fraction of the cost. Con: Took longer to power through tough ingredients.
Recipes by Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017
Instagram @pachavega Twitter @pachavegaliving
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.