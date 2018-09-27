× 1 of 2 Expand Battle of the Blenders × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Barbara Blakey Battle of the Blenders Prev Next

Every healthy kitchen needs a quality blender. IMPACT's editorial team recently joined forces with chef Danielle Arsenault to test five of the top residential quality blenders.

Follow along and test your blender with these six delicious (and healthy) recipes as we work our way to the best blender.

Recipes

× Expand Omniblend V

JTC OmniBlend – OmniBlend V

www.omniblend.ca

Price: $375

Capacity: 1.9 L / 64 oz

Power: 3 HP

Dimensions: 8 x 9 x 16.5 in

Weight: 9 lbs

Cord: 5'

Warranty: 7 Year

Comments: Cons: Lid hole cover is a choking hazard and could be easily lost; Engine was quite smelly while in use.

× Expand Vitamix

Vitamix – A2500 Ascent Series

www.vitamix.com

Price: $650

Capacity: 1.9 L / 64 oz

Power: 2.2 HP

Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 17 in

Weight: 11.86 lbs

Cord: 4'

Warranty: 10 Year

Comments: Pro: Results were superbly smooth and frothy. Cons: Wobbled while on high; Lid was awkward to secure.

× Expand Blendtec

BlendTec Professional 800

www.blendtec.com

Price: $999

Capacity: 2.6 L/ 90 oz

Power: 3.8 HP

Dimensions: 8.5 x 9.13 x 17.25 in

Weight: 16.2 lbs

Cord: 6'8"

Warranty: 10 Year

Comments: Pros: Convenient pre-programmed smoothie setting; Very quiet.Con: No tamper

× Expand KitchenAid

KitchenAid – Professional Series

www.kitchenaid.ca

Price: $679

Capacity: 1.7 L / 56 oz

Power: 3.5 HP

Dimensions: 10.5 x 9 x 17.75 in

Weight: 20 lb 11 oz

Cord: 3'6"

Warranty: 10 Year

Comments: Pros: Measurement in lid; Overall great results. Con: Heavy base; double-walled jar; loud; windy.

× Expand Salton

Salton – Harley Pasternak Power Blender

www.salton.com

Price: $229

Capacity: 2 L / 67.6 oz

Power: 2 HP

Dimensions: 7.3 x 8.6 x 19.8 in

Weight: 9.2 lbs

Cord: 4'

Warranty: 5 Year

Comments: Pro: Performed well for a fraction of the cost. Con: Took longer to power through tough ingredients.

Results

Recipes by Danielle Arsenault - One of IMPACT Magazine's Top Vegan Influencers 2017

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.