Here’s some great trail running and hiking gear to keep you cool and sun protected this summer. Tops, bottoms and hats feature lightweight, breathable technical fabric all rated at SPF 50.

× Expand Photo: Harder Lee Photography Adventure Apparel Running

Women’s Trail Running Gear (LEFT):

1. Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Storm Hat $70

2. Salomon Advanced Skin 12 Litre Hydration Running Vest $199

3. Columbia Solar Ice, Technical Sunblocking Shirt $90

4. Salomon XA Trail Running Shorts $70

5. Thorlos OAQU Edge Running Socks $20

6. Inov-8 Roclite 275 Trail Running Shoes $170

7. Darn Tough Vertex Ultra-Light Merino Wool Running Socks $24

8. Darn Tough No See Vertex Ultra-Light Merino Wool Running Socks $23

9. Altra Lone Peak 4 Trail Running Shoes $170

Mens Trail Running Gear (RIGHT):

10. Columbia Solar Ice, Technical Sunblocking Shirt $90

11. Ledlenser NEO6R Rechargeable Head Lamp $68

12. Under Armour Qualifier HexDelta t-shirt $50

13. Under Armour Qualifier HexDelta t-shirt $50

14. Darn Tough Vertex Ultra-Light Merino Wool Lightly Cushioned ¼ Running Socks $23

15. Darn Tough Vertex Cushioned Merino Wool Running Socks $24

16. Thorlos Edge Cushioned Running Socks $19

17. Altra Lone Peak 4 Trail Running Shoes $170

18. Brooks Men’s 7-inch Sherpa 2-in-1 Running Shorts $60

× Expand Photo: Harder Lee Photography Adventure Apparel Hiking

Women’s Hiking Wear (LEFT):

1. Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat $54

2. Ledlenser MH5 Outdoor Headlamp $68

3. Brooks Canopy Jacket $120

4. Columbia Irico Long Sleeve Trekking Shirt $45

5. Arc’Teryx Cita Pants $140

6. Hydro Flask 21 oz Water Bottle $33 + Hydro Flask Tag Along Bottle Sling $35

7. Columbia Saturday Trail Long Short, SPF 50 $70

8. Columbia Drainmaker 3D water shoe $100

9. (Top) Darn Tough Merino Wool Cushion Boot Sock $29

9. (Bottom) Darn Tough Merino Wool Hike/Trek Boot Sock $29

10. Thorlos OEXU Unisex Outdoor Explorer Socks $18 11. Inov-8 Roclite 345 GTX Hiking Boots $175

Men's Hiking Wear (RIGHT):

12. Brooks Men’s Canopy Jacket $120

13. Columbia Irico Long Sleeve Trekking Shirt $61

14. Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat $54

15. Thorlos OFXU Outdoor Fanatic Socks $20

16. Columbia Men’s Alpine Feel the Ground Trail Running Shoe $180

17. Darn Tough Merino Wool Cushioned Hiking Sock $31

18. Darn Tough Merino Wool Midweight Boot Sock $31

19. Columbia Drainmaker 3D water shoe $100

20. Columbia Silver Ridge Cargo Shorts, SPF 50 $65

21. Leatherman Signal Multi Tool $150

22. Arc’Teryx Men’s Incendo Pants $140

Published in The Outdoor Issue May/June 2019.