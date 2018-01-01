×
Photo: Katy Whitt
Strike A Pose In Yoga Clothes
Ellen (Left) – Lorna Jane
- Love Tank – $49
- Maya Sports Bra – $69
- Marrakesh Core A/B Tight – $106
Anton (Middle) – lululemon
- In Mind Short Sleeve – $84
- Surge Short 5" Linerless – $64
Jilaine (Right) – Lolë
- Jane Tank – $49
- Zanna Bra – $65
- Sierra Leggings – $100
Photo: Katy Whitt
Ellen (Left)
- Lorna Jane You've Got This Tank – $42
- lululemon Free To Be Serene Bra – $54
- lululemon Align Crop 21" – $88
Jilaine (Right)
- Lolë Beth Top – $60
- Lolë Aerin Sports Bra – $45
- lululemon Wunder Under HR Tight – $98
Photo: Katy Whitt
Anton – lululemon
- Somatic Short Sleeve – $74
- T.H.E. Short Luxtreme Liner 9" – $84
Models: Ellen Reichbart, Anton Edwards, Jilaine Beddoe
Location: Junction 9 Yoga & Pilates
Clothing Courtesy: Lolë Calgary 17th Ave, lululemon athletica, Lorna Jane Canada
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.