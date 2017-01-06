Models: Daniel Stuart and Anelia Dee
Photo: Trudie Lee
Life in Balance
Anelia Dee wearing clothing from Lorna Jane.
Lorna Jane
- It's a Wrap Jacket – $145
- Karma Yoga Bra – $77
- Karma Core ⅞ Tights – $111
Photo: Trudie Lee
Life in Balance
Daniel Stuart and Anelia Dee wearing clothing from MEC.
MEC
Men's
- Prana Drey Full Zip Jacket – $115
- Prana Throttle SS Crew – $33
- Prana Vaha Pants – $90
Women's
- MPG Sphynx Wrap – $95
- MEC Y Not Bra – $33
- Prana Mantra Pants – $90
Photo: Trudie Lee
Life in Balance
Anelia Dee and Daniel Stuart wearing clothing from Onzie.
Onzie
Women's
- X-Back Elastic Bra – $45
- Weave Capri – $69
Men's
- Muscle Tank Moonstone – $30
- Core Capri Beyond – $62
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.