Life in Balance

Yoga fitwear for everywhere

Models: Daniel Stuart and Anelia Dee

Lorna Jane

  • It's a Wrap Jacket – $145
  • Karma Yoga Bra – $77
  • Karma Core ⅞ Tights – $111

www.ljactive.ca

MEC

Men's

  • Prana Drey Full Zip Jacket – $115
  • Prana Throttle SS Crew – $33
  • Prana Vaha Pants – $90

Women's

  • MPG Sphynx Wrap – $95
  • MEC Y Not Bra – $33
  • Prana Mantra Pants – $90

www.mec.ca

Onzie

Women's

  • X-Back Elastic Bra – $45
  • Weave Capri – $69

Men's

  • Muscle Tank Moonstone – $30
  • Core Capri Beyond – $62

www.onzie.com

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.