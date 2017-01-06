Train Movement Build Muscle

It’s New Year’s Resolution season. If that includes getting in better shape, make sure this year, you do it right. There are seven primal, or foundational movement patterns that every person needs to master: push, pull, squat, lunge, bend, gait and rotate. Every exercise and workout you will ever do is based on some combination of these patterns. Doing them right is critical to your success.

This workout touches on all of them, in only five exercises. Start with unloaded movement patterns, then move to a challenging load that allows correct technique. Perform between 1-5 rounds and only take as much rest as you need to maintain correct technique.

Warm-Up

30 seconds each x 2-3 rounds

Inchworm

Spider-Man with rotation

Side shuffles

The Workout

Parameters

60 seconds per set (30 seconds per side)

15 seconds rest between exercises

Pick a challenging load, but maintain form

Complete 1-5 rounds of the circuit

Goblet Squat

Dumbbell or Kettlebell

Feet shoulder width, heels down, toes forward

Rest weight at collar bone

Maintain core and pelvic position throughout full range of motion

Elbows to knees

Alternating Swiss Ball Chest Press

Shoulder blades on Swiss ball, feet flat on floor, stabilize shoulders and core

Alternate arms on dumbbell chest press

Keep hips, shoulders and knees level throughout motion

3-Way RIP Rotations

Done with TRX RIP trainer, tubing, or cable machine

Face toward the attachment

Square a half-squat stance holding bar in wide hockey stick grip

Rotate upper body with arms in low, medium and high angles (think slapshot then casting a fishing rod)

Keep lower body stable

Repeat pattern for 30 seconds

Face away from the attachment

Repeat pattern in reverse for 30 seconds

Repeat on opposite hand (front and back)

Single-Arm Weighted Walking Lunges

With dumbbell in one hand, take a long stride, hinge at hips, bending chest over front foot, keep back flat

Weight follows path along shin to foot

90 per cent of weight on front foot

Stand tall out of lunge into next stride

Do 15-30 seconds

Switch arms and continue lunges

Squat to Row

Square Stance

Squat and reach with loaded arm — maintain shoulder/core alignment

Stand to full extension while pulling loaded hand to side of rib cage

Keep core activated, even at top of motion

Cool-Down

Slow and relaxed for 3-5 minutes

Inchworm

Spider-Man with rotation

Wall slides

For video instructions of this workout, click to visit the FRESH! Fitness website.

Tim Borys – Trainer, CEO FRESH! Wellness Group

