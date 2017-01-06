Train Movement Build Muscle

It’s New Year’s Resolution season. If that includes getting in better shape, make sure this year, you do it right. There are seven primal, or foundational movement patterns that every person needs to master: push, pull, squat, lunge, bend, gait and rotate. Every exercise and workout you will ever do is based on some combination of these patterns. Doing them right is critical to your success.
This workout touches on all of them, in only five exercises. Start with unloaded movement patterns, then move to a challenging load that allows correct technique. Perform between 1-5 rounds and only take as much rest as you need to maintain correct technique.
1 of 6
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Inchworm
2 of 6
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Inchworm
3 of 6
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Inchworm
4 of 6
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Spider-man with Rotation
5 of 6
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Spider-man with Rotation
6 of 6
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Spider-man with Rotation
Warm-Up
- 30 seconds each x 2-3 rounds
- Inchworm
- Spider-Man with rotation
- Side shuffles
The Workout
Parameters
- 60 seconds per set (30 seconds per side)
- 15 seconds rest between exercises
- Pick a challenging load, but maintain form
- Complete 1-5 rounds of the circuit
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Goblet Squat
Goblet Squat
- Dumbbell or Kettlebell
- Feet shoulder width, heels down, toes forward
- Rest weight at collar bone
- Maintain core and pelvic position throughout full range of motion
- Elbows to knees
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Alternating Swiss Ball Chest Press
Alternating Swiss Ball Chest Press
- Shoulder blades on Swiss ball, feet flat on floor, stabilize shoulders and core
- Alternate arms on dumbbell chest press
- Keep hips, shoulders and knees level throughout motion
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
3-Way RIP Rotations
3-Way RIP Rotations
- Done with TRX RIP trainer, tubing, or cable machine
- Face toward the attachment
- Square a half-squat stance holding bar in wide hockey stick grip
- Rotate upper body with arms in low, medium and high angles (think slapshot then casting a fishing rod)
- Keep lower body stable
- Repeat pattern for 30 seconds
- Face away from the attachment
- Repeat pattern in reverse for 30 seconds
- Repeat on opposite hand (front and back)
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Single-Arm Weighted Walking Lunge
Single-Arm Weighted Walking Lunges
- With dumbbell in one hand, take a long stride, hinge at hips, bending chest over front foot, keep back flat
- Weight follows path along shin to foot
- 90 per cent of weight on front foot
- Stand tall out of lunge into next stride
- Do 15-30 seconds
- Switch arms and continue lunges
1 of 2
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Squat to Row Square Stance
2 of 2
Photo: Charles Hope
Train Muscle Build Movement
Squat to Row Square Stance
Squat to Row
- Square Stance
- Squat and reach with loaded arm — maintain shoulder/core alignment
- Stand to full extension while pulling loaded hand to side of rib cage
- Keep core activated, even at top of motion
Cool-Down
- Slow and relaxed for 3-5 minutes
- Inchworm
- Spider-Man with rotation
- Wall slides
For video instructions of this workout, click to visit the FRESH! Fitness website.
Tim Borys – Trainer, CEO FRESH! Wellness Group
Instagram @freshfitcalgary Twitter @freshfitcalgary
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.