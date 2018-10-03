× Expand Photo: Sewari Campillo Time for Core SHREDDING

Here’s an awesome core workout that will challenge every level of exerciser.

This workout is based on my SHRED principles [strength, heart, resilience, efficiency, discipline] and targets pretty much every muscle in your body from head to toe. The results will leave you SHREDified!

Warm-up

10 minutes doing cardio of your choice.

My recommendation is to grab a skipping rope and perform the following:

5 Minutes: Double-leg Jumps*Jump continuously at a steady pace.TIP: Swing the jump rope with wrists, not arms.

45 Seconds: Plank

2 Minutes: Single-leg Jumps*Jump continuously on one leg for 30 seconds.Switch to other leg for 30 seconds. Repeat.

2 Minutes: Double-leg Jumps*Jump continuously as fast as possible, with light feet.

45 Seconds: Tuck jumps

The Workout

1. Bear Crawl

60 seconds

Begin on all fours, with your knees no more than 3 inches from the ground and a flat back

Move forward 6 steps, then reverse the action

Repeat for 60 seconds

2. D2U2 Side Planks

60 seconds

Begin in a push-up position

Drop down to your elbows and rotate to a side plank on your right side

Repeat on the left side

Return up to a push-up position

Repeat for 60 seconds

3. Medicine Ball Cocoon Pass

60 seconds

Lie down flat on your back, holding a medicine ball with your arms straight above your head

Simultaneously pull your knees up to your chest and push arms downward, pass the ball to your shins

Extend your arms above your head with legs straight out, brace the ball with your shins

Reverse the movement and grab the ball with both hands, extend back to the initial starting position(this is a fast/explosive movement)

Repeat for 60 seconds

4. Knee Pops

60 seconds

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet off the ground with both elbows to the side

Rock your knees up towards your head, then push your knees up towards the sky

This movement will target the lower abs. Your goal is to move as slowly as you can (especially when lowering your butt back to the ground)

Repeat for 60 seconds

Rest for 90 seconds then perform 2-3 more sets.

Tommy Europe - IMPACT featured Canada's Top Fitness Trainer based in Vancouver

Instagram @TommyEurope Twitter @TommyEurope

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.