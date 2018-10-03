Time for Core SHREDDING

Bear crawls, tuck jumps & more to heat up your furnace

by

Here’s an awesome core workout that will challenge every level of exerciser.

This workout is based on my SHRED principles [strength, heart, resilience, efficiency, discipline] and targets pretty much every muscle in your body from head to toe. The results will leave you SHREDified!

Warm-up

10 minutes doing cardio of your choice.

My recommendation is to grab a skipping rope and perform the following:

  • 5 Minutes: Double-leg Jumps*Jump continuously at a steady pace.TIP: Swing the jump rope with wrists, not arms.
  • 45 Seconds: Plank
  • 2 Minutes: Single-leg Jumps*Jump continuously on one leg for 30 seconds.Switch to other leg for 30 seconds. Repeat.
  • 2 Minutes: Double-leg Jumps*Jump continuously as fast as possible, with light feet.
  • 45 Seconds: Tuck jumps

The Workout

1. Bear Crawl 

  • 60 seconds
  • Begin on all fours, with your knees no more than 3 inches from the ground and a flat back
  • Move forward 6 steps, then reverse the action
  • Repeat for 60 seconds

2. D2U2 Side Planks 

  • 60 seconds
  • Begin in a push-up position
  • Drop down to your elbows and rotate to a side plank on your right side
  • Repeat on the left side
  • Return up to a push-up position
  • Repeat for 60 seconds

3. Medicine Ball Cocoon Pass 

  • 60 seconds
  • Lie down flat on your back, holding a medicine ball with your arms straight above your head
  • Simultaneously pull your knees up to your chest and push arms downward, pass the ball to your shins
  • Extend your arms above your head with legs straight out, brace the ball with your shins
  • Reverse the movement and grab the ball with both hands, extend back to the initial starting position(this is a fast/explosive movement)
  • Repeat for 60 seconds
×

1 of 2

Time for Core SHREDDING

Photo: Sewari Campillo

Time for Core SHREDDING

×

2 of 2

Time for Core SHREDDING

Photo: Sewari Campillo

Time for Core SHREDDING

4. Knee Pops

  • 60 seconds
  • Lie on  your back with your knees bent, feet off the ground with both elbows to the side
  • Rock your knees up towards your head, then push your knees up towards the sky
  • This movement  will target the lower abs. Your goal is to move as slowly as you can (especially when lowering your butt back to the ground)
  • Repeat for 60 seconds
  • Rest for 90 seconds then perform 2-3 more sets. 

Tommy Europe - IMPACT featured Canada's Top Fitness Trainer based in Vancouver

Instagram @TommyEurope Twitter @TommyEurope

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.