Photo: Sewari Campillo
Time for Core SHREDDING
Here’s an awesome core workout that will challenge every level of exerciser.
This workout is based on my SHRED principles [strength, heart, resilience, efficiency, discipline] and targets pretty much every muscle in your body from head to toe. The results will leave you SHREDified!
Warm-up
10 minutes doing cardio of your choice.
My recommendation is to grab a skipping rope and perform the following:
- 5 Minutes: Double-leg Jumps*Jump continuously at a steady pace.TIP: Swing the jump rope with wrists, not arms.
- 45 Seconds: Plank
- 2 Minutes: Single-leg Jumps*Jump continuously on one leg for 30 seconds.Switch to other leg for 30 seconds. Repeat.
- 2 Minutes: Double-leg Jumps*Jump continuously as fast as possible, with light feet.
- 45 Seconds: Tuck jumps
The Workout
1. Bear Crawl
- 60 seconds
- Begin on all fours, with your knees no more than 3 inches from the ground and a flat back
- Move forward 6 steps, then reverse the action
- Repeat for 60 seconds
2. D2U2 Side Planks
- 60 seconds
- Begin in a push-up position
- Drop down to your elbows and rotate to a side plank on your right side
- Repeat on the left side
- Return up to a push-up position
- Repeat for 60 seconds
3. Medicine Ball Cocoon Pass
- 60 seconds
- Lie down flat on your back, holding a medicine ball with your arms straight above your head
- Simultaneously pull your knees up to your chest and push arms downward, pass the ball to your shins
- Extend your arms above your head with legs straight out, brace the ball with your shins
- Reverse the movement and grab the ball with both hands, extend back to the initial starting position(this is a fast/explosive movement)
- Repeat for 60 seconds
4. Knee Pops
- 60 seconds
- Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet off the ground with both elbows to the side
- Rock your knees up towards your head, then push your knees up towards the sky
- This movement will target the lower abs. Your goal is to move as slowly as you can (especially when lowering your butt back to the ground)
- Repeat for 60 seconds
- Rest for 90 seconds then perform 2-3 more sets.
Tommy Europe - IMPACT featured Canada's Top Fitness Trainer based in Vancouver
Instagram @TommyEurope Twitter @TommyEurope
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.