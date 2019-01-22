× Expand Photo: Sewari Campillo The F.I.T. Five

They say a plan without a goal is just a wish. The New Year is a fabulous time to set new goals, make positive changes and create new habits. This workout is called the F.I.T. Five (Functional Integrated Training), and it will allow you to strengthen your core, build that lean muscle you’re looking for and get a sweat on, but most importantly, have fun and start 2019 off with an abundance of energy!

Warm-up

Follow along to an upbeat song. This warm-up usesPanic! At The Disco’s ‘High Hopes’.

Chorus – Jumping Jacks

Verse 1 – Squats

Pre Chorus – Alternating Lunges

Chorus x2 – Jogging on the spot

Verse 2 – Shoulder Taps

Pre Chorus 2 – Rest/Water

Chorus x3 – Jumping Jacks

The Workout

1. Fly Push up with Glider Disc

Full Body

Intermediate: In plank position with glider under one hand, glide disc outward into a fly position while performing a push-up. Return to starting position and repeat on each side.

In plank position with glider under one hand, glide disc outward into a fly position while performing a push-up. Return to starting position and repeat on each side. Beginner: Perform push-up from the knees.

Perform push-up from the knees. Advanced: Spread feet to shoulder width apart.

2. Squat + Band Pull

Full Body

Beginner: Hold a resistance band at shoulder height and width, arms in front of you, then squat. At end of squat, extend arms to the side, stretching band.

Hold a resistance band at shoulder height and width, arms in front of you, then squat. At end of squat, extend arms to the side, stretching band. Intermediate: Hold squat position at 90 degrees while performing band pull.

Hold squat position at 90 degrees while performing band pull. Advanced: Swap squat for alternating lateral lunges and complete band pull while in bottom of lunge.

3. High Plank Glider Drives

Core

Intermediate: In high plank position on hands with feet together on one glider, drive knees forward under core and back out to starting position.

In high plank position on hands with feet together on one glider, drive knees forward under core and back out to starting position. Beginner: Controlled, alternating mountain climbers without a glider disc.

Controlled, alternating mountain climbers without a glider disc. Advanced: Add a disc to other foot to double the friction fun!

4. Squat Jumps

Low-Impact Plyo

Intermediate: With feet shoulder-width apart, lower into squat position. With explosive movement, push up through heels as you come out of squat, jumping into the air, landing in starting position. Complete max reps for 20 seconds.

With feet shoulder-width apart, lower into squat position. With explosive movement, push up through heels as you come out of squat, jumping into the air, landing in starting position. Complete max reps for 20 seconds. Beginner: Perform with a wall sit instead of jumping.

Perform with a wall sit instead of jumping. Advanced: Add a medium loop band around the ankles. Complete max reps for 30 seconds.

5. Glute Bridge/Chest Press

Glutes, Core, Upper Body

Intermediate: Lay on back with knees bent, feet on floor and dumbbells raised, elbows on the floor. Raise hips off the ground into glute bridge while pressing dumbbells straight up above chest. Return to start position.

Lay on back with knees bent, feet on floor and dumbbells raised, elbows on the floor. Raise hips off the ground into glute bridge while pressing dumbbells straight up above chest. Return to start position. Beginner: Perform the glute bridge only.

Perform the glute bridge only. Advanced: Perform glute bridge with one leg up and weight in opposite hand.

