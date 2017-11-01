Prescription for Better Posture

Physical activity can be excellent medicine and play a key role in enhancing our holistic wellbeing. Two areas often ignored in many fitness routines are posture and functional training, but they are foundation of everything we do. Being mindful of proper posture can help decrease tension and strain on our body, allowing individuals to perform better in activities of daily life. It keeps the core strong, protects our joints and enhances our morale.

Getting up to move around during the day to refocus on postural cues will break up prolonged sitting and mitigate the impact of modern issues such as "text neck."

Sticking with a routine is key when trying to lead a balanced life. Functional fitness is an essential part of every exercise program, so make sure to incorporate movements that can translate into enhancing day-to-day life.

So roll those shoulders back, tuck that chin in, engage your core and enjoy the incredible benefits that improved posture offers.

Warm-up

Brisk walk/jog for 3-5 minutes.

× Expand Photo: Charles Hope T-walk/Single leg deadlift

T-walk/Single leg deadlift: On one leg, hinge forward at the hips to extend opposite leg back. Maintain straight back and keep hips parallel to the ground. Slowly return to upright position. (2 sets, 10 reps/side).

× Expand Photo: Charles Hope Elbow to knee raise

Elbow to knee raise: Raise one knee while reaching opposite elbow to the knee. (2 sets of 10/side).

× Expand Photo: Charles Hope Trunk rotation

Trunk rotation: Standing with arms outstretched, rotate from hips to extend one arm to the side. Make sure the head, neck and shoulders follow.(2 sets, 10 reps/side).

The Workout

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo: Charles Hope Inchworm × 2 of 3 Expand Photo: Charles Hope Inchworm × 3 of 3 Expand Photo: Charles Hope Inchworm Prev Next

1. Inchworm – (Hamstrings | core | shoulders)

Stand tall with feet shoulder width apart. Keeping legs straight and core engaged, slowly hinge forward at the hips to reach your hands toward the floor. Inch forward into a high plank position. Keeping your hands in place, slowly walk your feet towards your hands.

Reps: 3 sets of 10.

× Expand Photo: Charles Hope Suitcase carry

2. Suitcase Carry – (Obliques)

Pick up a dumbbell or kettle bell on one side of your body like you would a suitcase. Keep your shoulders square and pulled back as you walk along a track. Switch sides and repeat.

Reps: 3 sets of 100m walks/side.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Charles Hope Reverse Lunge to Press × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Charles Hope Reverse Lunge to Press Prev Next

3. Reverse Lunge to Press – (Glutes | quads | deltoids)

Holding a dumbbell on one side, lunge backwards with the same side leg. Flex your knee to move towards the ground while maintaining a neutral spine. Slowly drive through the heel of the front foot to bring yourself to an upright position. Press the single dumbbell straight overhead. Return the weight down to your side and repeat.

Reps: 3 sets of 10/side.

× Expand Photo: Charles Hope Battle Rope Side Step

4. Battle Rope Side Step – (Full body)

Place a stepper in the middle of the battle rope. Plant one foot on the stepper with the other on the outside of the stepper. Keeping the shoulders pulled back, with a slight bend in the knees and elbows, begin an alternating wave with the battle ropes as you side step shuffle on the stepper.

Reps: 3 sets of 30-45 seconds.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.

Paulina Gornicki – BSc. Kinesiology, (CSEP) Personal Trainer & Group Fitness Instructor, YMCA Calgary

Instagram: @platesbypaulina