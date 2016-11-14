× Expand Photo by Robert Shaer Killer Abs in 7 minutes a day!

If you want to build core strength and develop killer abs, take seven minutes a day to put together these 11 exercises. Do it anywhere, anytime and have fun while getting results. The first five minutes consists of 30 seconds of 10 different ab exercises, followed by a two-minute plank. All you need is a timer and medicine ball.

× DIVA ABS

V-Sits: Laying on your back, contract your abdominal muscles and core. Lift your legs to a 45-degree angle and your arms to meet them. While maintaining good core posture and a strong spine, bring your arms and legs back to the floor, repeat. Bicycle: With hands lightly behind your head, bring your knees to your chest and lift your shoulder blades off the floor. Rotate to the left, bringing the right elbow toward the left knee as you straighten the other leg. Switch sides, bringing the left elbow toward the right knee. Russian Twists: With a medicine ball, dumbbell or weighted plate, sit on the floor with your feet slightly off the ground and your torso about 45-degrees from the ground. Twist your torso side to side, touching the weight to the floor each time. Hollow Rock: Lay down, face up, with your arms and legs extended about one foot off the floor. Start rocking back and forth while keeping a tight core. Scissors: Lie flat on your back with hands at your side. Lift both legs straight up toward the ceiling, keeping your core strong, slowly lower your right leg until it is a few inches above the ground. Then bring it back up to meet your left leg and alternate legs. Toe Taps: Lay on your back, raise your legs to a 45-degree angle. Reach each hand to either side of your feet and alternate. In & Out Burger: Do your best to balance on your bum, place your arms straight out in front of you and, while engaging your abs, bring your legs a few inches off the ground and bring them in toward your stomach and back out. Put hands down if you need support. Heels to the Heavens: Put your legs straight up with your heels to the ceiling. Raise your bum up and down. Pulse 1.0: Flat on your back, with feet off the ground, pulse your legs up and down without moving more than a few inches. Pulse 2.0: Bring elbow to opposite knee and hold the touch, fully extend the opposite leg and pulse it a few inches above the ground. Imagine a tennis ball in between your elbow and knee and focus on not letting it drop! Do 15 seconds on each side. Plank: Get into a push-up position, bend elbows 90 degrees and rest your weight on your forearms. Your elbows should be directly beneath your shoulders, and your body should form a straight line from head to toe. Hold this position for two minutes.

Do it again tomorrow!

By Mandy Gill – Founder MGM Fitness & MGM Fit Foods, CrossFit competitor, triathlete @mgmfit_mandy

