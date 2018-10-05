Flip Back Into Fitness

Start a new routine this fall!

by

Get back on track following summer vacation, wedding season, camping and beachin’ it! Vacation activities often place our bodies in sedentary positions. This workout hits the entire body with a focus on the core and stabilizers. 

For athletes who want to maximize their training efforts while increasing core strength, this is a great regime. Each drill has three variations with options to ramp up your fitness routine as you progress.

Dynamic Stretches

  • Groiners: hold 3-5 seconds and switch sides;repeat 3-5 times
  • Walking lunges: 5 each side
  • Side lunges: 5 each side
  • Arm circles: 15 forward; 15 backward

Warm-up

  • 5 Minute AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)
  • 20 Squats
  • 15 Push-ups
  • 10 Sit-ups
  • 5 Burpees

The Workout

(B) Beginner (I) Intermediate: (A) Advanced:

Perform 10 reps/exercise; repeat 4 times

Banded Sidestep to Squat Jump

Works lower body: gluteals, quadriceps, hamstrings, lower back, abs

Position band just above knee

  • Sidestep two times in mid-squat position
  • Squat lower, then jump up, driving hands downward
  • Repeat in other direction

Beginner: Bodyweight

Intermediate: Band: add resistance by increasing stance width

Advanced: Dumbbell: hold in goblet position

Barbell Good Mornings

Works posterior chain: hamstrings, gluteals, lower back 

Start with zero weight on barbell

  • Lift barbell overhead, lower to shoulders/back of neck while squeezing elbows behind back
  • Widen stance to hip-width with slight bend in knees 
  • Hinge at hips shifting butt back, upper body forward
  • Stop at 90 degrees and return to starting position by driving hips forward

Beginner: Band: anchored with feet, band behind neck, hands free

Intermediate: Barbell: no weight

Advanced: Barbell: add plates

Cable/Band Wood Chopper

Works core: abs, obliques, gluteals, shoulders, lower back, abductors and adductors

While kneeling, keep body tall and bring band or cable to eye level 

  • Bring one knee up on same side as the band anchor point
  • With hand opposite bent knee, grab band/cable with palm toward the ceiling, placing other hand over top
  • Engage core and stabilizers, pull down at an angle away from anchor with a one-count
  • Release with resistance applying a three-count back to start position

Beginner: Band

Intermediate: Single dumbbell

Advanced: Cable: adding weight each set

Leg Raises

Works: Iliopsoas muscle around hips and lower back, hip flexors and hip adductors

Lie on back, hands by hips or behind head

  • Raise both legs straight up pointing soles of feet to ceiling
  • Lower legs to hover 1 inch off floor (or heels slightly touching); pause then return upright
  • Repeat 10x and gradually increase reps

Note: Keep lower back on the floor (if you feel it lift up, bend your knees slightly to compensate)

Beginner: Bodyweight

Intermediate: Band: anchor band to sole of foot, pulling with hands for resistance against legs

Advanced: Dumbbell/band: keep arms straight towards ceiling, holding dumbbell or band anchored to floor above head

Banded-Knee Tuck Push-Up to Jump Tuck

Works full body

Slide band just above knees

  • Start in a plank position, wrists directly under shoulders
  • Do a push-up
  • Engaging core, jump feet forward, driving knees to be in line with hips
  • Kick feet back to plank
  • Jump feet forward towards hands and stand
  • Jump, tucking knees up to hip height
  • Return to plank position

Beginner: Perform movements in steps, replace jump tuck with a bodyweight squat

Intermediate: Hop knees in and back to a plank, then hop up to feet and squat jump

Advanced: Complete movement with box jump

Tammara Francis - IMPACT nominated Canada's Top Fitness Trainer based in Calgary 

Instagram @tamfran12 Twitter: @francistammara

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.