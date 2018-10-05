Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Flip Back Into Fitness
Get back on track following summer vacation, wedding season, camping and beachin’ it! Vacation activities often place our bodies in sedentary positions. This workout hits the entire body with a focus on the core and stabilizers.
For athletes who want to maximize their training efforts while increasing core strength, this is a great regime. Each drill has three variations with options to ramp up your fitness routine as you progress.
Dynamic Stretches
- Groiners: hold 3-5 seconds and switch sides;repeat 3-5 times
- Walking lunges: 5 each side
- Side lunges: 5 each side
- Arm circles: 15 forward; 15 backward
Warm-up
- 5 Minute AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)
- 20 Squats
- 15 Push-ups
- 10 Sit-ups
- 5 Burpees
The Workout
(B) Beginner (I) Intermediate: (A) Advanced:
Perform 10 reps/exercise; repeat 4 times
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Banded Sidestep to Squat Jump
Works lower body: gluteals, quadriceps, hamstrings, lower back, abs
Position band just above knee
- Sidestep two times in mid-squat position
- Squat lower, then jump up, driving hands downward
- Repeat in other direction
Beginner: Bodyweight
Intermediate: Band: add resistance by increasing stance width
Advanced: Dumbbell: hold in goblet position
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Barbell Good Mornings
Works posterior chain: hamstrings, gluteals, lower back
Start with zero weight on barbell
- Lift barbell overhead, lower to shoulders/back of neck while squeezing elbows behind back
- Widen stance to hip-width with slight bend in knees
- Hinge at hips shifting butt back, upper body forward
- Stop at 90 degrees and return to starting position by driving hips forward
Beginner: Band: anchored with feet, band behind neck, hands free
Intermediate: Barbell: no weight
Advanced: Barbell: add plates
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Cable/Band Wood Chopper
Works core: abs, obliques, gluteals, shoulders, lower back, abductors and adductors
While kneeling, keep body tall and bring band or cable to eye level
- Bring one knee up on same side as the band anchor point
- With hand opposite bent knee, grab band/cable with palm toward the ceiling, placing other hand over top
- Engage core and stabilizers, pull down at an angle away from anchor with a one-count
- Release with resistance applying a three-count back to start position
Beginner: Band
Intermediate: Single dumbbell
Advanced: Cable: adding weight each set
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Leg Raises
Works: Iliopsoas muscle around hips and lower back, hip flexors and hip adductors
Lie on back, hands by hips or behind head
- Raise both legs straight up pointing soles of feet to ceiling
- Lower legs to hover 1 inch off floor (or heels slightly touching); pause then return upright
- Repeat 10x and gradually increase reps
Note: Keep lower back on the floor (if you feel it lift up, bend your knees slightly to compensate)
Beginner: Bodyweight
Intermediate: Band: anchor band to sole of foot, pulling with hands for resistance against legs
Advanced: Dumbbell/band: keep arms straight towards ceiling, holding dumbbell or band anchored to floor above head
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker
Banded-Knee Tuck Push-Up to Jump Tuck
Works full body
Slide band just above knees
- Start in a plank position, wrists directly under shoulders
- Do a push-up
- Engaging core, jump feet forward, driving knees to be in line with hips
- Kick feet back to plank
- Jump feet forward towards hands and stand
- Jump, tucking knees up to hip height
- Return to plank position
Beginner: Perform movements in steps, replace jump tuck with a bodyweight squat
Intermediate: Hop knees in and back to a plank, then hop up to feet and squat jump
Advanced: Complete movement with box jump
Tammara Francis - IMPACT nominated Canada's Top Fitness Trainer based in Calgary
Instagram @tamfran12 Twitter: @francistammara
Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.