× Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness

Get back on track following summer vacation, wedding season, camping and beachin’ it! Vacation activities often place our bodies in sedentary positions. This workout hits the entire body with a focus on the core and stabilizers.

For athletes who want to maximize their training efforts while increasing core strength, this is a great regime. Each drill has three variations with options to ramp up your fitness routine as you progress.

Dynamic Stretches

Groiners: hold 3-5 seconds and switch sides;repeat 3-5 times

Walking lunges: 5 each side

Side lunges: 5 each side

Arm circles: 15 forward; 15 backward

Warm-up

5 Minute AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)

20 Squats

15 Push-ups

10 Sit-ups

5 Burpees

The Workout

(B) Beginner (I) Intermediate: (A) Advanced:

Perform 10 reps/exercise; repeat 4 times

× Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness

Banded Sidestep to Squat Jump

Works lower body: gluteals, quadriceps, hamstrings, lower back, abs

Position band just above knee

Sidestep two times in mid-squat position

Squat lower, then jump up, driving hands downward

Repeat in other direction

Beginner: Bodyweight

Intermediate: Band: add resistance by increasing stance width

Advanced: Dumbbell: hold in goblet position

× Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness

Barbell Good Mornings

Works posterior chain: hamstrings, gluteals, lower back

Start with zero weight on barbell

Lift barbell overhead, lower to shoulders/back of neck while squeezing elbows behind back

Widen stance to hip-width with slight bend in knees

Hinge at hips shifting butt back, upper body forward

Stop at 90 degrees and return to starting position by driving hips forward

Beginner: Band: anchored with feet, band behind neck, hands free

Intermediate: Barbell: no weight

Advanced: Barbell: add plates

× Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness

Cable/Band Wood Chopper

Works core: abs, obliques, gluteals, shoulders, lower back, abductors and adductors

While kneeling, keep body tall and bring band or cable to eye level

Bring one knee up on same side as the band anchor point

With hand opposite bent knee, grab band/cable with palm toward the ceiling, placing other hand over top

Engage core and stabilizers, pull down at an angle away from anchor with a one-count

Release with resistance applying a three-count back to start position

Beginner: Band

Intermediate: Single dumbbell

Advanced: Cable: adding weight each set

× Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness

Leg Raises

Works: Iliopsoas muscle around hips and lower back, hip flexors and hip adductors

Lie on back, hands by hips or behind head

Raise both legs straight up pointing soles of feet to ceiling

Lower legs to hover 1 inch off floor (or heels slightly touching); pause then return upright

Repeat 10x and gradually increase reps

Note: Keep lower back on the floor (if you feel it lift up, bend your knees slightly to compensate)

Beginner: Bodyweight

Intermediate: Band: anchor band to sole of foot, pulling with hands for resistance against legs

Advanced: Dumbbell/band: keep arms straight towards ceiling, holding dumbbell or band anchored to floor above head

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness × 2 of 5 Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness × 3 of 5 Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness × 4 of 5 Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness × 5 of 5 Expand Photo: Brian Buchsdruecker Flip Back Into Fitness Prev Next

Banded-Knee Tuck Push-Up to Jump Tuck

Works full body

Slide band just above knees

Start in a plank position, wrists directly under shoulders

Do a push-up

Engaging core, jump feet forward, driving knees to be in line with hips

Kick feet back to plank

Jump feet forward towards hands and stand

Jump, tucking knees up to hip height

Return to plank position

Beginner: Perform movements in steps, replace jump tuck with a bodyweight squat

Intermediate: Hop knees in and back to a plank, then hop up to feet and squat jump

Advanced: Complete movement with box jump

Tammara Francis - IMPACT nominated Canada's Top Fitness Trainer based in Calgary

Instagram @tamfran12 Twitter: @francistammara

Published in The Food & Fitness Issue September/October 2018.