Exercise For Everyone

Kicking off a new exercise routine can be daunting. You’ve tried before and struggled to make it stick beyond the first few weeks. There is a lot of work that goes into making a new habit like this successful: motivation, confidence, consistency. The last thing you want is to make it all the way to the workout area and stand there not knowing where to start.
Having a plan in place can help to overcome the fear of taking those first big steps toward a healthier you. Many of the popular programs/methods out there can seem overwhelming or too difficult to begin. But exercise truly is for everyone. Here are some fundamental movements with progressions as you build fitness that will get you started on the road to your most active year yet.
Warm-up
A brisk five-minute walk with your arms swinging is all you’ll need to get ready for this full body workout.
The Workout
Complete five repetitions of each movement (five per side for rows and get-ups) in a circuit for five rounds. Increase intensity by adding weight as appropriate.
Beginner squat
Beginner squat
Intermediate squat
Intermediate squat
Advanced squat
Advanced squat
1. Box Squats (strength, stability, core)
Stand in front of a box, bench or chair roughly 18 inches high. Sit back on your heels until you contact the box. Stand back up without using your hands. Ensure your chest stays tall throughout the movement.
- Beginner: Bodyweight
- Intermediate: Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at your chest with both hands (goblet squat)
- Advanced: Load a barbell across your shoulders (back squat)
Beginner renegade row
Beginner renegade row
Intermediate renegade row
Intermediate renegade row
Advanced renegade row
Advanced renegade row
2. Renegade Row (balance, stability, core)
Begin in a straight-arm plank position with knees on the floor and shoulders directly over top of hands. Create a straight line between your shoulders, hips and knees. Maintain this position and pull your hands up to your ribs one at a time.
- Beginner: Bodyweight
- Intermediate: Hold a dumbbell in each hand
- Advanced: Hold kettlebells and perform from toes
Beginner hip hinge
Intermediate hip hinge
Advanced hip hinge
3. Hip Hinge (strength, mobility, posture)
Stand roughly one foot in front of a wall with arms at side. Maintaining a flat back, bend slightly at the knees and press hips back until your backside touches the wall (do not slide). Push heels into the floor to return to starting position.
- Beginner: Bodyweight
- Intermediate: Hold dumbbell in each hand
- Advanced: Hold barbell in both hands
Beginner turkish get up
Beginner turkish get up
Beginner turkish get up
Intermediate/advanced turkish get up
Intermediate/advanced turkish get up
Intermediate/advanced turkish get up
Advanced turkish get up
4. Turkish Get Up (stability, balance, core)
Lay flat on your back with palms facing down, arms and feet slightly apart. Bend right knee and press right hand up to the ceiling. Sit up onto left forearm by pressing down into the floor. Shift left hand back to straighten out arm. Return to elbow then to the floor. Repeat on other side.
- Beginner: Bodyweight
- Intermediate: Hold dumbbell or kettlebell in raised hand
- Advanced: Continue to standing position
Challenge
Complete 10-20 minutes of moderate to high intensity structured physical activity (what feels like a 6-7 out of 10) every day for 30 days. That’s about the amount of time it should take you to do this circuit. Share your accomplishments with us @IMPACTmag.
Geoff Starling, CSCS – Personal trainer; Co-President of the Canadian Obesity Network - Calgary
Instagram: @geoffstarling Twitter: @geoffstarlingcscs
