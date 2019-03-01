Resistance Training For Runners

Believe it or not but run season is just around the corner! We are in the unofficial offseason and now is the perfect time to improve your run game.

Here are five excellent band exercises, for any fitness level, to help with your run technique, strength, posture and flexibility. Enjoy!

Warm-up

2 min walk

3 min jog

20 arm circles

20 hip swings per leg

Note: Resistance bands are available in different thicknesses and lengths for adjusting difficulty.

The Workout

1. Stationary Resistance Run or March

Loop a large resistance band on a fixed bar at hip height. Step inside the band and place it on your hips. For this exercise, you will want to be facing away from where you’ve attached the band. Lean into it, engage your core and glutes and place your weight onto the balls of your feet. Once you’re in position, drive your knee and opposite arm up in sprinting posture. Alternate at a pace that allows you to maintain perfect form and balance.

Perform 30 seconds hard with perfect form, rest 30 seconds. Repeat interval 5 times.

Beginner: High Knee March

High Knee March Intermediate: High Knee Jog

High Knee Jog Advanced: High Knee Sprint

2. Squats with Resistance Band

Stand on the middle of a large resistance band while holding the ends of the band with your hands. Ensure that the band is centered under each foot and that your stance is slightly wider than hip width apart. Once you are in position, bend through the knees, hips and ankles to lower your body so that your thighs are parallel with the ground. Return to a tall standing posture by engaging your glute and thigh muscles while maintaining a straight back.

Perform 3 sets of 15-25 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Beginner: Body Weight (no band)

Body Weight (no band) Intermediate: Thin Long Band

Thin Long Band Advanced: Thick Long Band

3. Static Lunge with Overhead Reach

Loop a large resistance band, ideally of medium tension, on a fixed bar at knee height. Step inside the band and place the band just above your knee on your lead leg. Align yourself so that you are in a deep lunge with the band pulling your lead knee inwards. Resist the pull of the band by engaging your glute and grounding your feet. Lastly, reach overhead with straight arms and a tall spine.

Perform 3 static sets until fatigued.

Beginner: 30 second static hold per leg

30 second static hold per leg Intermediate: 60 second static hold per leg

60 second static hold per leg Advanced: 60 second static hold with 25lbs plate overhead per leg

4. Low External Shoulder Rotation with Circle Band

Start with arms by your sides, elbows bent to 90 degrees and palms facing up. Place a light to medium small resistance band on your wrists. Then dynamically pull your wrists apart in a controlled manner while elbows stay close to your sides.

Perform 3 sets of 15 reps. Add additional reps for a greater challenge.

5. Hip Flexor Stretch in Resting Lunge

Loop a large resistance band on a fixed bar at knee height. Step inside the band with one leg while facing the fixed bar. Drop to the ground in a deep lunge making sure the back leg has the band on it. Adjust the band so that it is positioned immediately below the glutes of the back leg. Adjust your distance from the bar to ensure the band is being stretched. Stack your shoulders above your hips and let the band do the work.

Hold this posture for 60 seconds per leg. Repeat 2-3 times.

Nathan Bodewitz - IMPACT Magazine Top Fitness Trainer 2018; Owner, Head Coach & Instructor, Peak Fitness YYC in Calgary

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.