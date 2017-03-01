Lori Vickerman & Terry Toffelmire

× Expand Photo: Neil Zeller Running Buddies

Lori Vickerman, 35, and Terry Toffelmire, 42, have been running in sync for more than 10 years. Along the way they were both pregnant with their children at the same time (twice), and ran a 10K when both were close to childbirth. Once a week, one woman would watch the other’s kids so their friend could focus on her run. They have the same breed of dog, (Vizslas) and have urged each other along through major fitness goals. They have conquered four marathons together since 2014 and started tackling ultras in 2015, completing the Grizzly 50K in Canmore and the Lost Soul Ultra 100K in Lethbridge, Alta. Lori is a biologist and Terry is a systems analyst in Calgary. “We've gotten involved with our local trail running group, and they even call us the Twins because we are always running and racing together,” says Terry. “We are always out in the mountains on the weekend enjoying the trails, renewing our souls and burning off all the stress of being working moms.”

