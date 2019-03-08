Why Don’t More Women Weight Train?

× Expand Women Weight Training

Walk into any gym and you’ll see the free weights and weight machines dominated by men. There are usually a few women here and there, but never a significant number despite the wealth of research proving its benefits. Where are all the women?

Studies have shown that more women don’t do weight training is because they see it as more of a men’s activity and they feel judged on their physique by men who are weight lifting. Many also believe incorrectly that weight training will make them look less feminine and more muscular.

The benefits of weight training include:

Increased strength

Improved body image

Keeps joints healthy

Increases bone health

Produces endorphins to boost mood, lower stress

Builds muscle to maintain a healthy weight

An article published by Harvard Medical School explained that “Activities that put stress on bones can nudge bone-forming cells into action. That stress comes from the tugging and pushing on bone that occur during strength training (as well as weight-bearing aerobic exercises like walking or running). The result is stronger, denser bones.”

This is a vital benefit that many women aren’t getting and good bone health is crucial as women age and bone density naturally starts to decrease.

A new bonus, outlined in a 2018 study by Dr. D.C. Lee, associate professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University, demonstrated that weight training for an hour per week may reduce your risk of a stroke or heart attack by 40 – 70 per cent.

And, finally, weight training may just be the fountain of youth. By increasing your muscle mass and overall strength, you’ll look and feel younger!

So the next time you’re at the gym, grab your confidence and step into the weight room. Your body will thank you.