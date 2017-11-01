Canadian winter can shut you in and shut you down, or it can be a magnet that draws you to the great outdoors for invigorating fitness adventures. Here are 10 activities that will make you wish the snow and ice would never melt!

× Expand Photo: Thomas Drasdauskis Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

1. Dog Sledding

Everyone should experiencedog-sledding at least once in their life. The rush, adrenaline and beautiful huskies makes for an unforgettable day with family and friends. Tour through winter wonderlands with rosy cheeks under a blanket being guided through snowy forests and frozen lakes on Canada’s oldest form of winter transport. Put this on your winter activities bucket list. Mush!

× Expand Photo: Panorama Mountain Resort and SilverStar Mountain Resort Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

2. Alpine Skiing/Snowboarding

From the serenity of a silent chairlift ride to the heart-pounding thrill of carving turns down a steep slope, the rush of a day on the hills is unmatched. Enjoy the convenience and beauty of being able to book a hillside room and walk out your door for a hassle-free and action-packed retreat you and your family are sure to enjoy. Looking for the ultimate ski or snowboard experience? Try heli-skiing, or cat skiing, where every run is guaranteed powder heaven.

× Expand Photo: Ontario Tourism Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

3. Cross-Country Skiing

This timeless winter activity is an exhilarating way to get active and enjoy Canada’s beauty come winter time. It can be done almost anywhere and is one of the best full-body workouts anywhere. XC skiing is an active and inclusive family sport, as well as a great chance to explore all measure of terrain, from trails at your local golf course to ski resorts and back country wonderlands. Gear is minimal and easy to pack.

4. Skijoring

If you love XC skiing and have a dog built for winter endurance, skijoring could be your new favourite winter workout. The dog tows the skier, connected by a rope and harness. Switch the dog for a horse and cross-country gear for alpine skis and you have extreme skijoring.

× Expand Photo: RideFATbikes.ca Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

5. Fat Biking

This sport has skyrocketed in popularity due to the bike’s ability to obliterate paths with its monster-tires. As great as biking is for fitness, fat biking takes it to another level. Fat-bike gearing provides low resistance, but your legs will be pedalling steady the entire time. Riding in the elements is a bonus. Don’t forget your goggles and helmet.

× Expand Photo: Jay Kilgannon Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

6. Snow Kiting

Get your blood pumping in an alpine ski/board sport on flat terrain. Grab hold of your kite, skis or snowboard and venture out on a frozen lake or open field propelled by a stiff wind. Add a couple inches of fresh powder and you’ve got yourself a day filled with fun fitness. Snow kiting operations are available in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, offering you all the gear you need for a memorable experience.

× Expand Photo: Steve Ogle/Destination BC Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

7. Snowshoeing

As easy as walking, snowshoeing is a powerful winter fitness booster. Snowshoes open spectacular terrain for exploration and will see you home knowing you’ve had a great workout, no matter your fitness level. If snow is near, you can snowshoe.

× Expand Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

8. Skating

It doesn’t get more Canadian than heading out with friends and family, finding a frozen lake or pond, lacing up your skates, and spending the day on the ice till your cheeks are rosy red. Canada is famous for its ability to take your adventures outside come winter time and skating, or a pick-up shinny game are great ways to make winter part of your soul.

× Expand Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

9. Ice Climbing

Seeing people climb the ice walls is a sight to behold. It’s also a challenging and exhilarating full-body workout. If you love rock climbing and scrambling, ice climbing could be the next step for your vertical adventures.

× Expand Winter's Coolest Fitness Trends

10. Winter Running

Just because it’s winter, it doesn’t mean you have to shut down your running routine. Studded shoes or ice cleats can keep you safe, whether you are running on roads or trails. Dress for the weather and embrace the unexpected and randomness winter trail running presents.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2017.