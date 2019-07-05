The Secret Sauce For Fitness Success

× Expand Weightlifting

Take a look in any gym and you’ll see women on the cardio machines and men lifting weights. While it’s great to maintain a healthy cardio system, resistance training is especially important for women. Maybe it’s time to cross the floor to the weights?

Current research has demonstrated that strength-training exercises have the ability to combat the weakness and frailty associated with Sarcopenia – natural loss of muscle mass and strength due to aging. Done regularly (e.g., 2 to 3 days per week), these exercises build muscle strength and muscle mass and preserve bone density, independence, and vitality.

For women over 50, regular resistance exercise is crucial because the rate of muscle loss nearly doubles after the fifth decade of life.

Strength training is an extremely important and effective form of exercise. Here are a few benefits:

Saves and even rebuilds muscles

Diminishes bone loss

Enhances balance and flexibility

Improves posture

Reduces fat

Improves mental health

If you put the time and effort in, the results you want will come and your body will thank you.

Tammy Sherrow – Associate Professor at Mount Royal University and award-winning body builder from Calgary

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.