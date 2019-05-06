Exploring Gravel Fondos

× Expand Photo: Christopher Nichols Dirty Kanza

There’s a cycling event cruising into town that will kick up your endurance, mental strength and a little dust along the way.

Gravel fondos are one of the fastest growing niches in cycling today. With over 300 events taking place in North America, Europe and the U.K., these group riding events are taking cycling to the next, extreme level.

Invented 10 years ago in the U.S. Midwest, gravel fondos challenge the mind and body with rigorous courses through backcountry roads, over gravel and dirt, through mud and even on asphalt surfaces. Gravel grinding, as it’s otherwise known, can put your skills, experience and fortitude to the ultimate test.

But, before pedaling towards the start line, there are a few things to know prior to hitting the dusty trail.

On Your Mark

With the rapid growth of this new genre of adventure cycling, gravel fondos offer a unique experience. From mountain bikers to roadies, all are welcome to challenge their capabilities along nature’s scenic and unforgiving trails.

The first gravel fondo, the Dirty Kanza, was held in 2006 in Emporia, Kansas and today it’s one of the premier events in this category. Canadians are embracing this genre of riding with events springing up across the country. One of the largest is the Kettle Mettle Dirty Fondo planned for September in Penticton, B.C.

With these events becoming more popular, riders can choose from various routes, difficulty levels, locations and distances ranging from 50 - 100 km and upwards. Although most races are moderately supported with aid and feed stations, emphasis is placed on self-reliance and skill to resolve issues encountered en route.

Get Set

Rugged roads, muddy trails, relentless headwinds and sweltering temperatures - the path that lies ahead is a challenging feat. Although there’s no traffic to deal with, Mother Nature’s trail can bring on a fight that’ll test your abilities and limits. To have a good experience, get equipped with the right tools, skills and, most importantly, an appropriate bike before setting off.

Gravel-specific bikes are ideal as they are designed to handle laborious gravel riding with geometry that’s suitable for comfort and all-day cycling. These bikes feature laid-back angles, wider tire clearance and disc brakes. Cyclocross and mountain bikes are good alternates.

Cyclocross bikes are designed for racing in extreme conditions like rain or snow, while mountain bikes, with a few adjustments, could be suitably equipped to take on the bumpy road of a gravel fondo.

Road bikes will pose the biggest challenge, due to the limited tire clearance and no shocks. Tires are especially important when fitting your bike; use the biggest tire that your frame and brakes will allow to stay on course for the long haul.

It's Go Time!

Gravel fondos offer cyclists a day-long adventure of mud, wind and gravel which can take a mental and physical toll. With jagged roads and long, bumpy descents, make certain you have the necessary tools to replace or repair tires, chains and make other impromptu adjustments. Pack first aid items to treat accidents along the way as well as food and drink to sustain optimal energy for the ride.

Gravel fondos are a cycling adventure of another dimension - one that can challenge the body beyond its limits, test the mind of its fortitude and ultimately probe the question, can you handle the GRAVEL GRIND?

× Expand Photo: Kettle Mettle Kettle Mettle

Published in The Outdoor Issue May/June 2019.