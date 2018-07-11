Summer is the season to show off what you’ve got. If you want to shed fat and build muscle without complex gear, it’s time to give gliders a try. These little disks are the perfect portable training tool because they’re lightweight and easily fit into a bag or a purse and they can seriously improve your flexibility, strength and endurance. A couple of paper plates or Frisbees can double up as gliders, too.

Gliders let you move through a deeper range of motion while greatly reducing the amount of impact and stress on your joints. The disks create a somewhat unstable surface for you to work from, forcing you to recruit smaller muscles and engage your core more than you otherwise would. The net-net? Gliders can take any bodyweight exercise to the next level. Try doing each move for 45 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest, repeating the entire sequence five times.

Trust me, your whole body will thank you!

× Expand Photo: Denise Militzer Gliding Into Fitness Core – Knee Tuck

1. Core – Knee Tuck

Start in plank position from your hands with both feet on the gliders

Exhale as you pull your knees in toward your chest

Focus on keeping your core tight and your hips in line with your body

Inhale as your extend your feet back into plank position

Repeat

× Expand Photo: Denise Militzer Gliding Into Fitness Legs – Reverse Lunge

2. Legs – Reverse Lunge

Start standing with both feet on the gliders

Inhale as you bend your right leg and slide it back until your knee is touching the floor at a 90-degree angle

Exhale as you pull the right leg back to starting position

Repeat on the other side

× Expand Photo: Denise Militzer Gliding Into Fitness Upper Body – Arm Crawl

3. Upper Body – Arm Crawl

Start in a plank position from your hands with both feet on the gliders

Walk forward using only your hands, one in front of the other, as you drag your feet on the gliders behind you

After several paces, reverse the walk and move backward to your starting position

Focus on keeping your core tight and your hips in line with your body

Repeat

Sonia Jhas - Health & wellness expert in Toronto

Photographed at Moksha Yoga Bloor West.

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2018.