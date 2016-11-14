× 1 of 2 Expand Photo: Ewan Nicholson 7 Reasons You Should Spin Andrew Obrecht leads a spin class at YYC Cycle Spin Studio. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo: Ewan Nicholson 7 Reasons You Should Spin Andrew Obrecht leads a spin class at YYC Cycle Spin Studio. Prev Next

With its high energy and infectious atmosphere, spinning has surged in popularity. Whether it’s for achieving your fitness goals or finding a new group of fitness friends, there are many reasons to spin. Here are seven of my favourite reasons:

1. Find your community

If you’re looking for a new fitness family, you’ll find it at the spin studio. There’s a pal-pable energy enveloping all riders. You can’t beat surrounding yourself with people who love having fun, and have the same commitment to live well, as you do.

2. Crush your fitness goals

Spinning is an incredible low-impact aerobic activity. It’s great for those with joint issues and you can burn anywhere from 400-900 calories per class. Weight tracks are also incorporated, making it an effective full body workout. You’ll leave stronger, feeling a major sense of accomplishment.

3. Time flies

With properly sequenced lights, killer music and invigorating routines, spin classes won’t let you down. You’ll work harder in those 50-minutes than you ever thought possible, but it goes by in a flash.

4. Creates personal momentum

The challenge with sticking to any fitness routine is finding something you love. There’s a momentum built in spin class that’s hard to stop. Riders elevate each other and the energy from class leaders always pulls you through. Expect to feel empowered and limitless each and every class.

5. Elevates your mood

Spinning is the ultimate escape. We don’t have instructors, we have motivators who ignite change and do an amazing job of distracting riders from how hard they’re working. In those 50 minutes, mood shifts dramatically. There’s a lot going on during classes, all of which is designed to get you out of your head and into the moment.

6. Lets you set the bar

Sure, we want riders to crush it in the studio, but everyone takes responsibility for their ride. You control the resistance and only you know how hard you’re working. No matter what level you’re at, you’ll be right where you’re meant to be. Exercise isn’t about punishing yourself for the lifestyle you lead, it’s about celebrating the strength you have for showing up.

7. Moving meditation

The bike isn’t just a piece of exercise equipment. It’s a platform for connection, energy and positivity. When you’re in the zone, it’s just you keeping beat with the music. You’ll notice improved mental clarity during and after class.

By Andrew Obrecht – Co-founder and motivator at YYC CYCLE and YEG CYCLE Spin Studios @Andrew_Obrecht

