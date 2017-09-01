Tired of looking at the same gym walls while sculpting your killer abs? What about running mile after mile on a treadmill facing a group of sweaty powerlifters? Switch up your workout routine and stare upon a breathtaking mountain vista or run across a beautiful white sand beach in some of the world’s best outdoor locales. Using booking.com’s Passion Search tool, we found the top nine places in the world to get fit in the most exciting ways.

× Expand Photo: EMBRATUR/Tourism Brazil Exercise Al Fresco Jumping into a waterfall at Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros, Brazil.

Alto Paraíso de Goiás – Brazil

A remote and mysterious eco-tourism destination, Alto Paraíso has a reputation for attracting those seeking natural therapies and spiritualism. The nearby Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros is home to 10,000 plant species and rare animals. Hike through jagged canyons and past magical waterfalls.

× Expand Exercise Al Fresco Suspension bridges stretch over two miles through Monteverde's cloud forest in Costa Rica.

Monteverde – Costa Rica

Costa Rica offers a variety of unique outdoor activities alongside its cloud forests and deep green foliage. Monteverde’s Selvatura Park offers a canopy tour with a two mile walk, treetop suspension bridges and zip lining.

× Expand Exercise Al Fresco Coastal cliffs overlooking Étretat.

Étretat – France

With exotic rock formations and emerald waters framing the village, take your significant other or best fitness pal to Étretat. This part of the Normandy coast is a popular holiday spot, especially for those seeking cliff top and beach walks. Make sure to check out the historic chateaus and chapels during your downtime.

× Expand Photo: Atholl Estates/Blair Castle Exercise Al Fresco Horseback riding on the Scottish Highlands of Aviemore.

Aviemore – Scotland

Not many places could inspire you to get active outdoors more than the Scottish Highlands, a natural playground for any age. Aviemore offers access to views of Scotland’s rugged Cairngorms National Park. Aviemore is one of the country’s top ski areas. Discover the stunning Spey Valley golf course or spectacular hiking trails. Thrill seekers can try archery, horseback riding, river tubing and whitewater sledging.

× Expand Photo: Discover Los Angeles Exercise Al Fresco Venice Beach attracts 30,000 visitors daily to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles – California

With warm weather, beach views and a wellness culture, the City of Angels is the perfect place to join celebrity fitness trends. While you could exercise by chasing your favourite stars, L.A. is full of outdoor gyms on the beach, so you can take a dip in the ocean post-sweat. Discover L.A.’s modern art scene on a Santa Monica bike tour or hike up Runyon Canyon Park for a great view of the Hollywood sign and the city below. Instagram likes guaranteed.

× Expand Exercise Al Fresco Granite towers overlook Torres del Paine, Chile.

Torres del Paine – Chile

The Torres del Paine National Park scenery includes three granite towers together with cerulean blue lakes, grand glaciers and towering mountains. It may be barren but there are plenty of places to stay (world-class hotels or campsites) and you can explore by foot, mountain bike or even horseback.

× Expand Photo: Venture Taranaki/Jeremy Beckers Exercise Al Fresco Hiking along Mount Taranaki, New Zealand.

New Plymouth – New Zealand

Whether you’re looking for something thrill-seeking or low key, New Plymouth is a prized surfing destination and the city has an active but quiescent volcano, Mount Taranaki, that offers various hiking trails. A 10K promenade stretches past a scenic waterfront and throughout the city, with tons of choice for walking, running, cycling or skating.

× Expand Exercise Al Fresco The Grampians landscape offers a plethora of active adventures in Australia.

Halls Gap – Australia

The Grampians National Park in Victoria offers some of the most breathtaking sunrises and sunsets – inspiring artists and athletes alike. Surrounded by mountains, waterfalls, and natural flora and fauna, the Grampians offer rock climbing, bush walking, cycling, abseiling (rock rapelling), fishing and canoeing. Discover the Boroka lookout to experience the beauty of the Australian native landscape and you may even spot a kangaroo!

× Expand Photo: Tourism Vancouver/Jessica Wright Exercise Al Fresco Kayaking Deep Cove in North Vancouver.

Vancouver – British Columbia

Awe-inspiring peaks and secluded beaches help make Vancouver awesome. Get your heartbeat pumping as you hike the Stawamus Chief in Squamish — home to epic climbing on the world’s second largest freestanding granite monolith. Head to Deep Cove in North Vancouver for kayaking or canoeing, then enjoy the fresh air at Stanley Park, where you can run, bike, or skate along 10K of paved seawall.

