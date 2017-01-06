Dawn Alison & Brandon Best

× Expand Photo: Femme Fatale Production Dawn Alison and Brandon Best Dawn Alison, 52 and Brandon Best, 41

6 Years Together

Dawn Alison and Brandon Best pretty well live in the gym. The reigning Canadian mixed pairs bodybuilding champions are married partners in a personal training business in Port Coquitlam, B.C. and schedule daily iron-pumping workouts around their client schedules. Dawn grew up in England and devoured sports. She was a U.S. powerlifting champion in 1991, pulling a world record deadlift of 501 pounds and 2013 Canadian bodybuilding champion. Brandon, a native of Memphis Tennessee, is a boxing and Kung Fu master as well.

“It’s a responsibility to take care of our body through fitness and nutrition in order to live a healthy life and have a good quality of life,” says Dawn. “Having good chemistry for training can be as hard to find as a good spouse. Just because you get along outside the gym, doesn’t mean you will get along inside the gym. The important thing is that you enjoy your training and get the most out of it.”

× Expand Photo: Ray of Light Photography Dawn Alison and Brandon Best

Brandon says Dawn is the best workout partner he's ever had. “If you are going to train together, really be there, for them. Not for the workout. Not for the pump, or the selfies, or the hashtags,” says Brandon. “Know your partner, know what they are trying to achieve. Connect with what their success will mean to you, and I can guarantee training will produce great results for both of you.”

