Canada's Top Fitness Trainers – British Columbia

Scott Salling, 33

F.I.T. Academy – Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Owner, Strength and Conditioning Specialist

Scott is a multi-sport athlete who has been a personal trainer and strength and conditioning specialist since 2009. The owner of F.I.T. Academy is dedicated to producing leaders in the health and fitness industry by operating with integrity, having an emphasis on personal growth and education as well as giving back to others.

“This career is more than just training people one hour at a time, it’s about commitment, dedication and care.”

Qualifications:

ISSA Strength and Conditioning Specialist

ISSA Certified Sports Nutritionist

FMS level 1 and 2

BCRPA Certified Personal Trainer

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I started to take it upon myself to run some off season conditioning workouts for my university football team. A former player had discovered that I had a bit of a natural knack to train teams so I pursued my certification in strength and conditioning. A few months later I had developed a real passion and like for strength training to support the rehabilitation process not just for athletes but for the every person as well. I then decided to obtain my personal training certification in order to work with the every individual who needed help with whatever area of fitness they so needed. At the end of the day I've always had a passion for helping others and making them feel like they belonged.

Having various competitive sports from as a young age I really developed a passion for team work, and striving to work with others to strive for a higher purpose. Since I had been training myself for years, whether it was with my team for strength training, or working with a track coach for speed development, or just hitting the gym by myself, I realized that health and fitness was a clearly a passion of mine, one in which I was always had a thirst and willingness to learn more about. With my passion for helping others, and my love for being healthy and fit it seemed to be a natural fit. I also went to school to become a firefighter and did pursue that career for a short period of time, but nothing could top the feeling I get from helping someone strive for their goals. But, the part I enjoy the most is when clients are having a challenging time, and we go back to the drawing board with such a desire and internal fire to help them get back on track to make progress.

This career is more than just training people one hour at a time, its about the commitment, dedication and care that we put it in when clients are not at the gym. And to put in the amount of emotion and care that it takes to help someone be successful, you have to love this job. If you don't those 5 am starts and 9 pm finishes will seem terrible opposed to exciting and invigorating.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

I believe that greatness is not what you have, but what you give. Always remember to give, and remember that life is happening for us not to us. Be appreciative for all of the good as well as the bad, and keep smiling :)

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

My journey with a girl named Amber Ashley. Amber came to me in the fall of 2014 dedicated to making a change. She was 25 years old about 240 lbs, and stood 5'5. Her family had been for lack of a friendlier term, obese their entire lives. Amber had never worked out, played a sport or been active in any capacity. She told me that her gym teachers would let her sit out in gym class if she wanted to, which she often elected to do. Since then we have been together for 3 years and she has lost 85 lbs, we have ran 2 half marathons together, she loves being active and trying new things in regards to fitness (yoga, snow shoeing, kayaking, running, hiking etc) and is well on her way to breaking the chain of obesity that has plagued her family.

Amber has become the leader of her life, and what is even better, she is an absolutely amazing person. It truly was an honour having been a part of her journey. She will defer and give a lot of credit, but all the credit in world goes to her. She made the choice to make a lifestyle change, she trusted me to guide her and she wanted it so badly. I would be lying if I said the road was easy and that the journey was smooth sailing. There were times she felt like giving up because she didn't think that she had any support from her family, but, I just kept reminding her that if you feel that no one believes in you, call me and I'll be very quick to tell you that you are worth and I will never get tired being in your corner.

How do you give back to your community?

Giving back to the community is a great passion of mine. Terry Fox grew up in my home town so we have some big shoes to fill in regards to giving back. I work in a kitchen and help serve lunches for the homeless in the city of Burnaby where my mom works. I also volunteer at the special Olympic softball tournament that is held annually in Port Coquitlam. Every year I hold an online contest to train 1 person for free for 6 weeks, I usually try and select someone who can not financially afford the services of personal training. I give talks to the Terry Fox high school athletic leadership program on what it means to be a leader and a former student athlete. I attend various functions in the community in supports of autism research, a few of my clients have children with various degrees of autism and I have learnt so much from my clients and their experiences with their children. I have currently contacted the founder of Challengers Baseball, which is a baseball league specifically for autistic children to learn and play the game of baseball. I am hoping to become a volunteer coach in 2018.

Education

First Responder Certification

CPR Level A and C

ISSA Certified Sports Nutritionist

Sports Nutrition Diploma International Sports Science Association

Testimonial:

You won't find another fitness trainer with Scott's qualifications as passionate, humble or genuinely driven to improve clients' lives and the industry as a whole. He has fostered a great sense of community with those whom he trains and he continues to embody the very principles that he teaches. He uses the hardships that he has overcome to fuel his drive and to continue learning on his own path. He doesn't measure his success by how many clients he has, or by how many competitions his clients have won — his success is predicated upon how many people he can inspire, teach and help find their own joys in their fitness journeys.

— Joyce Yan

I am an 80-year-old male. I met Scott at 77, and after 3 months working with Scott my massage therapist noticed I was gaining muscle. For years, she told me I was too skinny and needed to start building muscle, and after a short period of time with Scott she told me, "Do not lose him because he clearly knows what he is doing!" What Scott does really is an art. He is able to make adjustments on the fly and does not lose a beat.

— Roger Gurr

× Expand Photo: Karolina Turek Hannah Fletcher

Hannah Fletcher, 34

Fit in 30 – Vancouver, B.C.

Studio Owner

Hannah has spent her life empowering others and sharing positivity through fitness. She and her husband own a boutique studio that feels like a home. With exercise instruction, nutrition coaching and change development coaching, Hannah has helped thousands reach their lifestyle, fitness and body composition goals.

"What you believe, you can achieve!"

Qualifications:

ISSA

BCRPA

CPFA

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

It was by accident - I couldn't stop helping others at the gym with their workouts, form, nutrition, inspiration, motivation...the list goes on!

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Change your mind and change the world around you!. What you believe, you can achieve!

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

I have so many to choose! In general, a few times a month a client will have a major breakthrough and we will hug and cry with gratitude. When I see someone bettering themself like this, and their efforts paying off, I feel an overwhelming amount of love, gratitude and fulfilment.

How do you give back to your community?

Twice a week I teach free community workouts - I have partnered with Whole Foods for these events and they provide coffee and snacks and we all hang out after!

Education

ISSA Fitness Nutrition

CPFA - Certified Pole fitness instructor - Canadian Pole Fitness Association

Lebert Fitness - Master Trainer

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Bachelors degree of applied learning in design and technology

Testimonial:

Hannah has been a role model since she first started in the fitness industry at a young age. She continues to challenge herself on a regular basis both physically and mentally, leading the way for others to learn from. Her devotion doesn't just stop with her clients at Fit In 30, Hannah is a humanitarian at heart. She likes to share her fitness knowledge through educational workshops, free community classes and much more. Her most recent workshop was held at the Children's Hospital. The sky is the limit to what Hannah can accomplish and the people's lives that she will change along the way.

—Ashly Hill

× Expand Photo: Ashley and Brandon Photography Corissa Sivorot

Corissa Sivorot, 34

Westshore Warehouse/Work It Out Fitness – Victoria, B.C.

Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Trainer

Corissa has been a Team Canada Kettlebell athlete since 2014, winning a gold medal for Canada in November 2017. When not training, Corissa dedicates her time to coaching others and co-owns the Westshore Warehouse in Langford, B.C., where she trains individuals wanting to improve their health and fitness.

“I love to help others discover how good they can really feel!”

Qualifications:

Agatsu Kettlebell Instructor

Ketacademy Level 3 Instructor

BCRPA Personal Trainer

RYT 200-Yoga Alliance

Pilates Teacher Trainer Level 2 PTT2

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I initially was drawn into the fitness world as I was eager to help myself make a healthy lifestyle change as I had fallen into bad habits. The benefits I experienced through regular exercise and a healthy diet inspired me to help others to make healthy changes in their lives. I love to help others discover how good they can really feel!

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Never give up. Progress, not perfection.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

Watching a client that was never into sports throughout childhood compete and experience success in both Kettlebell Sport and completing a Triathlon. Seeing my 80-year-old client show off to her "younger" friends (in their 60s) that she can pick up a kettlebell off the floor that they can't even move.

How do you give back to your community?

We do community workouts around the holidays where we raise funds for a local charity and have had our team volunteer at the local food bank and will continue to do this. Every holiday class we invite anyone and everyone to join our classes for free.

Where do you train?

Personal studio, clients homes, online

Education:

Standard First Aid and CPR Level C

Agatsu Kettlebell Instructor

Ketacademy Level 3 Instructor

Pilates Level 2

University of Victoria BA Anthropology

Associates Degree Camosun College

Testimonial:

She is real and shares her struggles, triumphs and hard-earned successes. She shows us that there is no magic but that determination and sweat will move you in a positive path.

— Stacie Barclay

× Expand Photo: Leslie Alejandro Tommy Europe

Tommy Europe, 47

Tommy Europe Fitness – Burnaby, B.C.

Celebrity Fitness Coach

Best known as the tough love television host of the popular fitness shows The Last 10 Pounds Bootcamp, Tommy Europe is a published author, speaker and much sought-after fitness coach. Tommy earned his fitness credentials in the school of very hard knocks – as a professional football player for 11-years. Tommy was a two-time all-star defensive back in the Canadian Football League.

“I love to see people succeed. Health and fitness has helped me become the person I am today!”

Qualifications

canfitpro Personal Trainer

BCRPA Personal Trainer

SHRED® Certified

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

Because I love to see people succeed, and health & fitness has helped me become the person that I am today. You've gotta LOVE what you do, its the SHRED® way of life!

What’s Your fitness mantra or philosophy?

I've created my SHRED training philosophy, which is an acronym for Strength, Heart, Resilience, Efficiency & Discipline. By applying each of these 5 principles, you WILL be successful!

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

A few years ago I had the pleasure to train a young lady named Danielle who had a 100 lb. weight-loss goal. She had already lost 30 pounds when we started. Day 1 she passed out on me, Day 2 she came back even harder, and continued to progress. I made her part of my bootcamp, as she told me she could NEVER do it. Well, not only did she do it, but she continued to kick ass onto that 100lb mark. The best part of the story is what reaching that goal did to her spirit. Everything was now within her grasp, and she hasn't looked back since. There is video of the transformation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M__aAs3r0Bw

How do you give back to your community?

I'm an ambassador for KidSport, and perform a number of duties & events in support of them. I also present a "Hero in You" to school kids on behalf of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Education:

Bishop's University B.A.

Northern Secondary School

Testimonial:

Tommy incorporates strength training with nutrition education because he really cares about people and gives so much of himself to every client.

—Melanie Trepanier

× Expand Photo: Chad Fuller Lana Osborne-Paradis

Lana Osborne-Paradis, 32

Blast Fitness – Invermere, B.C.

Exercise physiologist, personal trainer and group fitness instructor, owner Blast Fitness

Lana has been training clients for over 14 years. She uses a unique blend of science-based strategies, personalized motivation and performance coaching to help her clients achieve their goals and empower themselves. It is Lana’s goal to facilitate lasting results and long-term behaviour change while balancing physical and mental health.

"Success in fitness involves a personalized blend of listening, teaching and empowering our clients."

Qualifications:

Bsc. Kinesiology

CSEP Certified Exercise Physiologist

AFLCA Trainer of Leaders

AFLCA Group Exercise Instructor

TRX Suspension Training Certification

Fusion Fitness Training Certification

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

To empower others to take great care of themselves. After experiencing many positive mental and physical health benefits from my own journey with eating well and exercising regularly, I realized the impact I could have on others and never looked back. I love the blend of skills required to be a great trainer. You need to know a lot about physiology, human behavior, and how to listen and communicate effectively with your clients in order to produce lasting results and healthy people.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

My fitness philosophy is that I need to give my clients a little bit of what they want, and a lot of what I know they need. It is my job to show up with a wide range of skills and then to pick which ones will fit each client best. Success in fitness is not a cookie cutter process, it involves a personalized blend of listening, teaching and empowering our clients.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

My favourite success story involves a long term client of mine named Brigitte. Brigitte first signed up for my women's group strength training program in 2009. We trained 2-3 times a week until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. After months of chemo and surgery, Brigitte returned to exercise with me in the spring of 2014. When she attended her first class back, we all cried! Her commitment and bravery showed me that the community I had created through my love of fitness was so much more than sweat, calories and lugging dumbbells around the city. It is about support, caring for our health, laughing together and sharing our struggles together.

How do you give back to your community?

Each year I choose a charity to support that represents the clients I train. This has ranged from the Ronald McDonald House in Calgary, the Red Cross during the Calgary floods in 2013, Wellspring Calgary, and the Mustard Seed in Calgary. I do a free class in the summer and winter where all funds are donated to the chosen charity. At Christmas time, our women's strength training program members make essentials bags for the homeless population who use the services at the Mustard Seed. These include a toothbrush, soap, gum, gloves and other essentials. Delivering the bags is one of my favourite days of the year.

Education:

Red Cross First Aid

CPR Level C

Pre + Post Natal Fitness Specialist (JMG Fitness)

Testimonials:

Lana has helped me find success in many ways, but I feel that having put things into smaller chunks have helped me to focus and attain the results I want to see. The workouts are always varied, fun and challenging enough that after a 30-minute workout I feel energized and motivated. With the workouts being approximately 30 minutes, I find them easy to manage with the very unpredictable and changing schedule that I have.

—Dawn Lemkes

Lana is the most incredible trainer I have ever worked with. She revolutionized how I thought about exercise, made it possible for me to build strength and maintain a consistent and healthy body composition for three years. Her advice is real and her workouts are killer but doable and doable over the long-term. There is no one better in the female-targeted fitness industry. Men don't get it. Women's needs are different, our bodies need different things and our workouts need to be tailored to our needs. Lana gets it, and works hard to make it easy for all of us to get it too.

— Darcy Cosgrove

× Expand Photo: Stephen Currie Michelle Roots

Michelle Roots, 35

Core Conditioning – Surrey, B.C.

CEO, Owner and Head Trainer

Michelle’s 10 years of experience in the fitness industry has seen her train a variety of clients from professional athletes, elite sports teams, local celebrities, business moguls and everyday people looking to take their fitness and weight loss to the next level.

“I have truly discovered my purpose in life, which is to use my passion and experience in fitness, nutrition, healthy living, weight loss and strength training to help as many people as I can.”

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Kinesiology (Athletic Therapy Major) from the University of Winnipeg

Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) – NSCA

Certified Level 1 Nutrition Coach - Precision Nutrition

Performance Enhancement Specialist (PES) – NASM

NCCP Club Coach Olympic Weightlifting Technical Level 1

Training for Warriors Level 1 Certification (Martin Rooney)

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I have been an athlete my entire life, which lead me to a basketball scholarship to the University of Winnipeg. With my athletic childhood and growing up reaping the benefits of eating healthy & exercising, I wanted to learn more about training the body. At first it was to become a better athlete myself, but by the time I finished my degree I already knew that using my knowledge and love for fitness to help and motivate others was in the cards for me! 10 years later I haven't looked back, as my passion for helping people has become stronger with each person/athlete I train.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

"Train 4 Life & Be Ready 4 Anything" -- I believe and preach to not just train for specific events, but to stay ready! Making exercise a part of your regular weekly routine helps you stay fit to take on whatever life throws your way! "Don't get ready...stay ready!"

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

Getting the opportunity to work with a client with cerebral palsy. He is 38 years old and had told me he had never been pushed hard in the gym before due to his disability. I did not treat him any different than any other client I had worked with. Prior to working with him he was not able to carry much with his left hand, had poor balance, and was experiencing back pain from lack of core strength. After a few months of real strength training (I did not hold back or treat him like he was disabled) he was able to carry cases of water and heavier objects at work (he works at Costco) and employees were starting to notice. I had him running on the treadmill (which he had never done before), boxing training, and lifting weights with the "big boys" in the gym. The change in his confidence alone was amazing to witness each week, let alone the drive that he had to continue to get stronger. No more back pain, improved balance, and he was now going to the gym on his own between our sessions to train on his own! I train him Mother also in separate sessions and one day she was brought to tears in the gym thanking me for the work I had done with him and that she wished he had started a program like this years ago. This then brought me to tears lol. I have many other success stories and "tears in the gym" moments with other clients - but this is one that stand out the most in my mind.

How do you give back to your community?

I hold charity fundraiser workouts and fitness challenges out of my studio. We have done fundraisers for breast cancer research in the past, we also collect lightly used clothing and food to donate to local charities in our area.

Education:

Certified Level 1 Nutrition Coach - Precision Nutrition

Valid first-aid and CPR-C + save a child course

NCCP Club Coach Olympic Weightlifting Technical Level 1

Bachelors Undergraduate Degree in Kinesiology (Athletic Therapy Major)

Testimonials:

Michelle is not only an amazing trainer who motivates you and gets you to move past your comfort zone, she's also very compassionate and loves each and every one of her clients. She wants her clients to be the best they can be and wants them to enjoy fitness and a healthy lifestyle instead of thinking that it's hard work. Michelle, to me, is a lifesaver!

— Sherry Murchison

Michelle walks the walk and talks the talk. An incredible motivator, she gets people to be the best version of themselves, not comparing yourself to others but just the best "you." The classes are friendly and for someone like me who wasn't a gym person, it is a great place to work out. She has just had a baby and exercised almost up to the birth, posting inspirational videos for other moms.

— Sheila Foster

× Expand Photo: Eric Marcina Eric Marcina

Eric Marcina, 45

Urban Fitness Club – Vancouver, B.C.

Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor

Eric has over 20 years of instructing experience, spending most of his life pushing individuals to achieve their goals regardless of the obstacle. The founder of Urban Fitness Clubs and creator of a hybrid style of functional training called ObstacleFit. Eric has spent his life bringing people together through fitness and has created an award-winning studio that is one of the most sought-after workouts in Vancouver.

“Never stop fighting.”

Qualifications

Master Instructor ObstacleFit®

Muay Thai Kickboxing

Second Degree Black Belt GoJu-Ryu Karate

Insanity® Certified Instructor

Tabata Certified Instructor

TRX Suspension Training Course

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

Learning is a lifelong journey and sharing knowledge is the most satisfying experience. With physical activity and proper nutrition, a healthy lifestyle will help people avoid injury and disease live long lives. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing someone achieve something they never thought was possible.

What’s Your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Never stop fighting. Pushing outside of conventional boundaries and never making excuses is what leads to a dream becoming a reality.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

Too many stories of inspiration to list. My favourite people have overcome obstacles like Cancer. I'm inspired nearly every day when people feel and look better which leads to their overall positive state of being.

How do you give back to your community?

Always supporting local and international charities. Raising money for; Cerebral Palsy Association of British Columbia http://www.bccerebralpalsy.com/ PLEA Community Services Society of BC https://www.plea.ca/ Workout to Conquer Cancer | BC Cancer Foundation www.workouttoconquercancer.ca/

Education:

First-Aid

BCRPA BC Recreation And Parks Association

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Testimonials:

Eric is always smiling, forever encouraging and supportive. Waking up at 5:30 a.m. is made a little easier by seeing his smiling face at the door at 6 a.m. ready to kick your butt. He pushes you, but also keeps you safe. He is very knowledgeable in his field and gives constructive guidance throughout all classes! Thanks Eric :)

— Paulina Bertrand

Eric is so dedicated to his gym and his students. He stakes fitness seriously and even makes time on the weekends to get his members together for hikes or other community activities. Truly we have become a community and actively participate in the neighbourhood as well as learning about our fitness and always improving.

— Arezou Setoudegan

Canada's Top Fitness Trainers:

