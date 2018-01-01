Canada's Top Fitness Trainers – Alberta

× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Nathan Bodewitz

Nathan Bodewitz, 30

Peak Fitness YYC – Calgary, Alta.

Founder & Head Strength Coach

Nathan is a former university wrestler from small-town B.C. who makes his keep as a Calgary strength coach, personal trainer and founder of Peak Fitness YYC. He has a passion for movement, design, fashion, food and the outdoors. Nathan has dedicated his life to help others achieve and exceed their fitness and lifestyle goals through his creative, purposeful, and compassionate coaching style.

Qualifications:

Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS)

Personal Training Specialist (PTS)

Ki-Hara Resistance Stretching Master Practitioner (& Instructor)

NCCP Level 1 Olympic Weight Lifting

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I've always been drawn to coaching. I love to help people realize their full potential, physically and otherwise. I began coaching when I was 13 years old and was lucky enough to pursue it as a career when I was 20 when I decided to to shift my focus from being a varsity wrestler for the University of Calgary to coaching on a full-time basis.

What’s Your fitness mantra or philosophy?

I coach someone based on their individual needs and goals. Fitness is a lifelong lifestyle and is accessible to everyone. The gym is a place to invest in your physical and mental well-being. The skills and lessons learned in the gym can then be applied to your daily life to ensure long term quality of life:) Anything is achievable if you work hard and put your mind to it :)

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

I take pride in treating all of my clients with the same passion and respect. As a result, I am very proud of everyone that I have the opportunity to work with. With that being said I have been lucky enough to work with some exceptional athletes including Jon Montgomery and Hayley Wickenheiser, two iconic Canadian gold medal Olympians. More recently, I have been working with a woman who has lost over 70 lbs. and has become one of Canada's best obstacle course race athletes. I will be coaching her at the 2018 world championship in the UK. I also am very proud of the clients I work with for injury rehabilitation. A client of mine is 6 weeks ahead of schedule with his rehab after major surgery on his knee.

How do you give back to your community?

I enjoy mentoring other developing coaches and growing my network of like-minded individuals. Recently I have volunteered my time at the University of Calgary to share my knowledge with undergraduate students in the flexibility in relaxation class. In addition, I have hosted multiple students for a strength practicum at my business. I have also hired 8+ University of Calgary alumni over the past decade. I donate a percentage of this year’s sale to a local charity to celebrate the 2017 holiday season.

Education:

Bachelors of Kinesiology, University of Calgary

Testimonial:

Nate is passionate about coaching and teaching. He cares about his athletes — not only their physical improvements, but their emotional selves as well. He continues to take on new challenges to learn new skills and then shares those skills with his athletes (for example offering Ki Hara sessions). He brings a love of exercise, a passion for playing and a knowledge of the body together into great classes, programs and coaching moments. He cares not only about the person as an athlete but the person as a whole. He takes the time to get to know the person to better provide services for them. He cares and he is fun.

– Arwen Caines

× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Tish Duffy

Tish Duffy, 43

Train With Tish / Union Athletica – Calgary, Alta.

Personal Trainer; Lifestyle Expert

Tish has been hooked on training since the first time she wandered into a gym at age 17.

"I knew from that moment I wanted to be a part of this world forever. The energy was something I fell in love with instantly!"

Tish has trained everyone from pro hockey players to race car drivers and average Jills and Jacks. She trains clients on their turf with a mobile operation and teaches spin and hybrid classes.

Qualifications:

AFLCA Strength and Conditioning

AFLCA Group Fitness

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

When I went to the gym for the first time at 17 years old I was hooked. I new from that moment I wanted to be a part of this world forever! The energy was something I fell in love with instantly!

What’s Your fitness mantra or philosophy?

The mantra on all Train with Tish training shirts - "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going" Everyone wants immediate results with as little work as possible. I sit down with any potential new client and explain to them the work that is involved with changing and/or improving their life. People feel that as soon as they hire a trainer, results are a guarantee. I am very clear that this is not the case and explain to them the dedication and patience that is involved in order to succeed. My favourite thing to say to a new client - " I give you the tools, but it ultimately is your responsibility to build the house." Being upfront with expectations is key - I have learned this the hard way. Secondly, I want my clients to learn BALANCE. Life is short - we need to enjoy treats, holidays, trips, etc... With a balanced approach it often takes longer to achieve certain goals, but we then stick with it and our progress stays with us for life. I explain to people that if what you are doing in your life is not sustainable, lets together figure it out, otherwise LONG TERM success won't happen. This is ultimately my goal - find a balanced lifestyle for my client - one they can enjoy, but also be happy with their fitness progress --- FOR LIFE.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

I met Eva when when she was 69 years old - that was 11 years ago. She was advised by her surgeon that she hire a trainer (one with a kinesiology degree and one with experience) to improve her strength before he did a hip replacement on her. She was not strong enough at the time to do the surgery, mostly as a result of having polio a child. When she called me, she asked me my education and experience - to date the only person who has EVER asked me that!!! I was happy I passed the phone call interview and we were off to workout!! I trained her twice a week, which included TRX, Bosu and stretch. I also met with her at the local pool and showed her some deep water exercises she needed to complete twice weekly. After 6 months of her dedication and perseverance (in the middle of winter, going to the pool) she ended up no longer requiring the hip replacement and went off all pain meds affiliated with it!!! With this success, we continued with training and stuck with it for 11 years - pain free and able to keep up with daily life. We celebrated her 80 year birthday with lunch at one of my fav restaurants the Coup- Healthy but delicious! Sadly, Eva passed away from cancer 2 weeks ago but what she taught me was that at any age you can still build your body up to the point where possibilities are endless. Fitness keeps you young, happy and pain free. Eva was a constant reminder of that for myself and all my other clients. I miss Eva very much. She was my true inspiration.

How do you give back to your community?

I have trained NHL hockey player and child abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy for the past 5 years. Several years ago, he toured me thought the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre. I was shocked at the magnitude of it and saddened by what the frontline employees endure on a daily basis. I know exercise is the number one stress reliever, so I show up at the CAC for free bootcamps weekly for the front line staff which includes social workers, nurses, police and RCMP. Secondly, I always train one client pro bono; someone who needs me but cannot afford it. Thirdly, I make an effort and volunteer my time to speak at workshops, go to personal training colleges and speak to students about what it is actually like being a personal trainer.

Education:

Kinesiology Degree, University of Calgary

Testimonials:

A year and half ago I didn't exercise now I work out 5-7 times a week. I am strong physically but most importantly I have improved MENTAL healt. Before Tish I would have sleep and anxiety issues now I take it out in a work out session. I see muscles I never thought I had. I am happier at home with my 2 kids all because of Tish!

– Tamara Fleet King

Nominating Tish for this award was easy and obvious. First, Tish is a national leader in the fitness industry. Perfecting her strategies and approach with over 20 years of fitness training experience. She has competed in bodybuilding and figure competitions and has run several half-marathons, and the New York Marathon. Her clients all have one thing in common: they want to be in better shape than they were yesterday and want to work with someone who is going to push them to their next fitness level. However, more than her fitness and training accolades, Tish is a top fitness trainer in Canada because she is an agent of social change. She spends her days connecting and inspiring individuals who are subsequently able to do the same in their professional and personal lives. I believe Tish is one of Canada’s Top Fitness Trainers because she uses fitness training as an avenue to make change in the world. Her vision, leadership, kindness, and motivation are contagious.

– Nicole Racine

× Expand Photo: Perry Jeff Aker

Jeff Aker, 32

Urban Athlete – Calgary, Alta.

Personal Trainer/Strength & Conditioning Coach

Jeff is a trainer who helps other trainers raise their game. As Alberta director of the National Strength and Conditioning Association, Jeff leads clinics for fitness professionals. As a personal trainer, Jeff saw what exercise could do for a client with a dire health scare, and he knew he had chosen the right career.

Qualifications:

American Council of Exercise Personal Fitness Trainer

National Strength and Conditioning Association, CSCS

NCCP Level 1 Weightlifting

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I was an athletic kid but being in the gym was the one component of athletics where I felt most at home. When I finished my undergrad it became a question of pursuing something I should do or try something I wanted to. The want ultimately became the answer to that question. Why I chose to stick with it for this amount of time was a personal experience with a client when it came to what exercise was able to do to help overcome a dire health scare 10 years ago. That was when I knew I was all in.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Training requires the art of an elite coach, we're simply playing with a different set of skills. It is the job of a trainer much like a coach to continually assess where an individual stands with these skills and to establish the appropriate learning environments for them.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

It was very early in my career where I began working with John, a longtime Calgary educator and pure conversationalist. He was a blast to talk with and as a result one of the first clients to truly teach me about the importance of providing a pure experience in the gym. In 2008, John was diagnosed with colon cancer in his mid 70s and was given a bleak outlook when it came to surgery and treatment. We had been training for close to seven months at the time and John had a successful recovery and according to his doctors it was the condition he was in at the time played a big part of it. John being the communicator that he was decided to film a video of his recovery as a message to cancer survivors of the importance of moving no matter how you're feeling during the recovery. We filmed at length John's training while he was attached to portable chemotherapy devices and he eventually presented this to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary. It was John's process that ensured that no matter what challenges it may bring, this profession was where I was meant to be.

How do you give back to your community?

I have taken on a volunteer role for Alberta with the National Strength and Conditioning Association in order to provide continuing education opportunities for fitness professionals closer to home. This includes Alberta's first NSCA Provincial Clinic back in June. Currently preparing the 2018 clinic. Spent my early years as a trainer volunteering as a firefighter in my home town.

Education:

Master of Education in Coaching Studies (UVic)

National Strength and Conditioning Association, CSCS

Testimonial:

I had a lymphoma diagnosis in my brain at age 62. Jeff came highly recommended by a work colleague. I desperately needed a guide back to health, weight gain and safe practices for the long term. I am now 70 years old with awesome development of my upper body, mid back, arms and low back. Jeff is gentle, kind and really fun

– Vi Todd

× Expand Photo: Whitney Dikoume Whitney Dikoume

Whitney Dikoume, 25

Repsol Sport Centre – Calgary, Alta.

Personal Trainer; Certified Athletic Therapist

Whitney is a personal trainer and certified athletic therapist who works with young athletes and others who want to challenge their fitness routine.

“There’s a confidence that living a healthy life gives you that no one else can. I love being a part of that process in someone’s life because once that light is on, it’s so hard to switch off.”

Qualifications:

BKin

Advance Certificate in Athletic Therapy

Certified Athletic Therapist CAT(C)

CanFitPro PTS

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

Because I want to help people achieve their goals and be able to move as pain free as possible for years to come down the road. There’s a confidence that living a healthy life gives you that no one else can. I love being a part of that process in someone’s life because once that light is on, it’s so hard to switch off.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

“Practice makes perfect” and “Patience is Key”.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

Graham and I have been working together since January 2017 as part of the Push Program and the road we have been on hasn’t always been easy but it’s been totally worth it. When Graham started working with me, his goal was to lose weight and since then we’ve done way more than that. He had been able to change his lifestyle and now does things he never thought or imagined he could do. This summer he ran 10km in Vancouver for the fun of it while when we started he had a hard time with 3km. He’s the light of the room when we’re training and he is crushing his fitness milestones faster than we can set them. His dedication is unmatched and it has made me love my job even more because the confidence he has in his abilities and who he is, is one that no words of encouragement could ever do.

How do you give back to your community?

I volunteer with the Spartans Soccer Club as a coach and a team manager. During the summers, I run strength & recovery sessions for the children of the club that would like to participate. This is free.

Education:

Bachelor of Kinesiology, UofC

Advanced Certificate in Athletic Therapy, MRU

Testimonial:

Whitney understands how a body works and when I feel pain somewhere, we stop and correct it before it turns into an injury. It’s immediate. What that means is that I can continue progressing and seeing results.

– Alexandra De Freitas

× Expand Photo: Brien Gehring Chad Brandt

Chad Brandt, 43

Action Fitness & Conditioning – Lethbridge, Alta.

Head Coach; Transformation & Nutrition Specialist

Chad used a dedication to fitness to help him overcome depression and alcohol addiction. He made fitness his career because of how it had helped him turn his life around. He’s passionate about helping every client find their “inner athlete.”

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

After struggling with depression and addicted to alcohol, I slowly pulled myself out of rock bottom by dedicating myself to the gym. Working out started to make me feel better, that led to walking more and eating better. I made fitness my career because of what it did for me and I'm passionate about sharing that with others.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Work and train smart. See that you improve your health and fitness so that you can get down onto the floor to play with your kids or grandkids.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

People always say not to train your significant other, that it usually ends up in fighting and lack lustre effort on their part. This is not the case of me and my wife, Katrina. She avoided the gym and hated working out. I convinced her to give it a try and join a strength training class I was starting. Despite complaining (a lot), she started to pick up the movements relatively quickly and over time fell in love with Olympic weightlifting. I coached her to numerous Western Canadian championships and national championships while I was dabbling in competitive bodybuilding. After years of trying to convince her to give that a try, she did. That was a true test of patience and trust for both of us. Dieting for a bodybuilding show is not easy, but dieting for a bodybuilding show with your husband as your coach is even harder. Her focused effort and desire to execute every detail of the plan makes me motivated to be a better coach.

How do you give back to your community?

I provide free weekly content on my YouTube channel including workout tips, workout demonstrations, nutrition tips, and motivation. In the gym, I invite clients who are showing progress the opportunity to train side-by-side with me to help them get to the next level.

Education:

Personal Fitness Trainer Diploma (Mount Royal University)

Certified Metabolic Typing Advisor Level 1

Bachelors of Arts in Kinesiology

Testimonial:

Chad has worked hard with me to overcome some major food issues. He has been extremely patient and supportive throughout the process and with his guidance I have reached many goals that I have been working towards. Chad has taught me flexible eating and to enjoy food again. I competed for the first time in my life last summer in Femsport and completed every event. I recently competed in a CrossFit challenge and my workout partner and I came in first place. Chad trained us and prepared us for these events. I have gone out of my comfort zone because Chad believed in me and supported me. I am 41 years old and have struggled with my weight for years. I was 237 pounds when I first met Chad and started his group classes. I am now 142 pounds. I am strong, and I am confident. Chad’s famous words, “Trust the process.” I trusted Chad and could not be happier with the results. I am happy and healthy and super strong.

– Kara Fleming

× Expand Photo: Ewan Nicholson Pete Estabrooks

Pete Estabrooks, 58

The Fitness Guy Inc. – Calgary, Alta.

CEO

Pete is known throughout Calgary as the Fitness Guy, an ex-pro boxer turned ultra-marathoner. The more you do, the more you can do, the less you do, the less you can do, is his mantra. When Pete is not training private clients, he runs epic circuit training classes that usually include his 84-year-old mother leading the charge.

Qualifications:

University of Calgary Physical Education Degree

CSEP certified, 1990

NASM Personal Trainer

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I knew moving and working physically, finding out what motivated myself and others and always challenging myself to both learn the limits of human physical capability was what I was going to whether or not I was paid for it. So I decided to find a way to get paid for it.

What’s Your fitness mantra or philosophy?

The more you do the more you can do, the less you do the more you can't do. That, is an unescapable truth.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

From training friends/clients through illness, injury, pregnancies and surgeries to at one point in my life looking at my fat little hunched over 68 year old mother and thinking "that cannot be the Fitness Guy's mom." 33 years later, still having those friend/clients with me and watching my now 84 year old mother rock a boxing class including strength, core, endurance and the Jacob’s Ladder.

How do you give back to your community?

I teach free classes, give seminars, post online and live a healthy happy active and awesome life. I lead by example

Testimonial:

Pete believes in fitness for life and fitness for everyone. Being a trainer is not just his job-it is his passion. He works with various levels of athletes and ages. He motivates, inspires and gets results all the while having fun and pushing for more from his clients. After 20 years of working out with Pete-I still arrange my entire schedule around my work outs-that says a lot about his skill, expertise, enthusiasm and ability to motivate.

– Alana Kitchen

Pete’s attitude towards fitness and life is infectious. His incredible energy is an unstoppable driving force that makes everyone around him better - both in the gym and in every aspect of your life.

– Brett Sharkey

× Expand Photo: Lisa Gritzfeldt Ryan Grant

Ryan Grant, 43

Mojo Fitness – Calgary, Alta.

President, Owner & Trainer

Ryan is a former school teacher and member of the Great Britain softball team. He is currently on the Canada Golf Long Drive Team and draws on his contagious energy, sense of humour and work ethic to help clients reach their goals.

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

I have spent the majority of my life being an educator. Before I became a trainer I was a school teacher. I have always wanted to open and own my own studio so I could help as many people as possible achieve their health and lifestyle goals. When people succeed that I have mentored and trained, then I succeed.

What’s Your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Train like your life depends on it...because it does. Be stronger than your excuses.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

My favourite story is about a client named Kyle. He had been going through a very stressful time of his life with his mother passing away from cancer and after numerous in-vitro attempts to have a baby they were unsuccessful. Together we managed to battle through all the adversity while remaining focused on his own health. Kyle ended up losing 82 pounds and 45 total inches on his body. I have also had the opportunity to help many young hockey players make the NHL which is very rewarding.

How do you give back to your community?

My younger brother Derek recently, unexpectedly, passed away and left behind his wife and three young kids aged 5, 6 and 8. In Derek’s honour, I have partnered with Hospice Calgary and the Sage Centre to create a project called “GRANT A GIFT”. The Sage Centre provides services that guide children, teens, adults and families through the grieving process of a loved one. Through donations, this amazing project will enable us to give Christmas gifts to children who have lost a parent. All donations received will go towards purchasing toys from Walmart which will be delivered to the Sage Centre and distributed to kids who have lost loved ones so they have one extra gift during a very difficult time.

Education:

Bachelor of Kinesiology, University of Regina

Bachelor of Education, University of Regina

NCCP coaching

Testimonial:

Ryan pushes us and makes you want to show up with his positive attitude and lots of jokes. He has a personal relationship with all of his clients. He makes it fun even though it's extremely challenging.

—Julie Raczynski

× Expand Photo: Perry Sandra Bueckert

Sandra Bueckert, 51

One on One Personal Fitness – Calgary, Alta.

Owner; Personal Trainer

A self-described “reformed fatty,” Sandra Bueckert is the real deal. Relatable, wise and inspirational, she takes pride in simplifying fitness and teaching her clients how to exercise properly. Drawing on the words of George Eliot, saying, “It’s never too late to be what you might have been. When you change someone's body, you change their life.”

Qualifications

CanFit Pro PTS

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

In 1989, I was often approached at the gym by other members for help with their training or programs. I love helping people learn how to get leaner and stronger. When you change someone's body, you change their life.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

It is never too late to be what you might have been. George Eliot

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

Helping Karen McCormick to step onto a bodybuilding stage for the first time. Her goal was to not, "pee herself". She took first.

How do you give back to your community?

In November 2016, I raised money for Ivan Gaudet. Mr. Gaudet lost his home and future son in law (Justin Long) in a fire that broke out in their home while the family was asleep. Ivan was so badly burned, the burn unit at the Foothills kept him in an induced coma. There is too much to tell here....In October of this year, Mr. Gaudet called and asked to meet me for coffee. That meeting, learning about his stay in the hospital, his recovery and his new focus on living;it changed my life. Mr. Gaudet said the fire was a gift. He said, "I get it now". Before the fire, he was a workaholic.

Where do you train?

One On One Personal Fitness Instruction Inc.

Education:

Diploma in Business, NAIT

Testimonial:

We met at an event, and hit it off. I love her workout philosophy and her personal lifestyle! Sandra helps me set and reach my goals. She helps me with food and nutrition issues. She makes me realize I'm stronger than I think. She kicks my butt!!

— Sue Deyell

× Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Anna Iskra

Anna Iskra, 29

Repsol Sport Centre – Calgary, Alta.

Personal Trainer; Owner of Right to Roam Outdoor Training

Anna specializes in outdoor training, pre- and post-natal fitness and is a qualified fascial stretch therapist.

“I love helping my clients find purpose in their training. To set goals, squash them, and then set new ones. Nothing brings me more joy than seeing my clients succeed and their confidence sky rocket.”

Qualifications:

CSEP CPT

Fit4Two Pre and Postnatal Specialist

Fascial Stretch Therapist Level 1

Why did you become a fitness trainer?

Everyone knows that maintaining a regular fitness routine is important for our health, but I want to show my clients that it is so much more than that. I became a Fitness Trainer because I love helping people feel good about themselves. I love helping my clients find purpose in their training. To set goals, squash them, and then set new ones. Nothing brings me more joy than seeing my clients succeed and their confidence sky rocket. Another reason I became a fitness trainer is to help individuals improve their day to day life. To be able to enjoy the outdoors, to be able to play with their kids or grandkids, to be able to take on whatever your day has in store for you.

What’s your fitness mantra or philosophy?

Less is more. I have worked with clients who have tried to do a complete overhaul of their fitness and nutrition all at once, and usually never succeed. I believe that you need to start small with the changes you make to your training and nutrition. Set yourself up for success by choosing 1 or 2 things that you are going to change for the next 2-4 weeks. For example, include that 3rd day of training a week and make sure you have all your snacks prepared for the week ahead. By trying to add too much activity and doing a complete overhaul on your diet, all you are doing is setting yourself up for failure. Your goals need to match your reality, your schedule, your commitment. Life is hectic as it is already, so start small and don't give up.

What's your favourite success story that involves being a trainer?

Each and everyone of my clients has their own success story. Whether it be long term success or achieving a personal best during a session. One specific individual does come to mind though. At the beginning of 2017 I trained two lovely ladies in The Push program at Repsol Sport Centre. One of these women was pregnant with her first child at prior to the start of the program. She participated in The Push in 2016 and actually won. She knew that she may not necessarily win The Push the second time around, but she didn't want to fall out of a training routine. As the program progressed so did her pregnancy, but her drive never failed. Pregnancy can be full of surprises, so you mainly want to focus the training on maintenance not achieving personal bests. My goal was to ensure she felt good, strong, and was ready for the biggest fitness event of her life-birthing. During our final testing of The Push program she killed it! She took time off her 3km run and improved several other of the testing protocols. Her commitment, motivation, and stoke are infectious. Currently she attends my Baby and Me class with her little babe in tow and works hard every class.

How do you give back to your community?

Last Fall I offered several Pre Winter Season Training sessions with my business Right to Roam Outdoor Training. As admittance for the classes I asked the participants to bring non-perishable food items and then donated them to the Veterans Food Bank. This year for the Holidays, I plan to collect donations at my Right to Roam classes for the Drop In Centres 'Fill a Sock' Fill a Need campaign.

Education:

Bachelor of General Kinesiology at University of Calgary

Testimonials:

Anna made it a point to have our time together build off my interests, goals and successes, be fun so I could enjoy the experience, and get creative in the ways I used my body and built strength. I needed someone to have my back, to forgive me when I was moody about the workout, laugh with me every session, find ways to make me excited and engaged, to be effective so I could see results and push beyond my own preconceived limits. She was in it with me, I got stronger and healthier, I was beyond grateful for her expertise, patience, encouragement, knowledge, creativity, enthusiasm and character. I would train with her always if I could. Even after I finished my training with her (only because I had a surgery and also left town) I was still inspired when working out, and I often thought of how proud she’d be to see the workout I was doing that day or she’d be happy that I was rolling, even though it really hurt. Exercise and health is personal, it’s our brains and bodies, it is activity, eating, rest... Anna impacted and inspired these areas of my life with her professionalism, insight, humor and wisdom, she is definitely beyond worthy and deserving of being Canada’s Top Firness Trainer!!

– Jes Alder

Anna is the kind of trainer everyone should have the chance to work with at least once. Her passion is contagious and she is so approachable. I stayed away from most fitness trainers in the past because there was no way I felt they would even give me the time of day or that I could live up to their expectations; Anna is not like that at all. She is human but she believes her clients are heros. She's one of mine.

– Tanya Calver

Congratulations to all Alberta nominees:

Canada's Top Fitness Trainers:

