The Slight Running Edge

Successful running hinges on incremental progress. The knowledge that putting one foot in front of the other, run after run, day after day, week upon week, will contribute to your speed, strength, endurance and overall success as a runner. It is the little things you do every day that will make or break you. The small things that may not seem like they make a difference or don’t matter, do make all the difference in the world.

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson, explains how doing the same small actions day after day is the secret to success in your health, personal development, relationships, finances and life itself. The book is a wealth of knowledge and many of the philosophies of the book can be applied to running.

4 Key Points to Apply to Running

Do The Easy Things — Successful people do simple things that are easy to do. This is true of runners. Ask any seasoned runner if they feel it is hard to go out and run four or five days a week and they will most likely say no. Why? Because they have been running day after day for years. Going out to run is easy, but staying home on the sofa with a bag of chips is even easier. Therein lies the problem: every action that is easy to do, is also easy not to do. Successful runners have learned to master this tactic of compounded easy actions that make for stronger runners. Time is on Your Side — Time is the most powerful force for change. The book brings out how time can either expose you or promote you. How so? Time will promote you if you stick with your running program, nutritional habits, strength training, etc. You will see results because of the time you put in to these great habits. But, time will expose you if you decide not to do things. After time, you will either be a better runner or less of a runner. The trick: be patient, don’t expect results after one day. Keep on running and time will equal progress and growth. Every Journey Starts With One Small Step — “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a small step.”—Lao Tzu—People who run have one distinct difference from the people who do not run. They have decided to take the one small step. One step is easy to take and even easier not to take. Runners all started with that first step and they continue to build on that first step. The thing is that taking that first step is worth it. Your one small step will lead to thousands or millions of other steps that turn into miles of running. Those miles of running lead to a healthier and happier you. There Is No Magic Formula — Getting fit quick has the same likelihood as getting rich quick. Both are schemes and neither is going to happen. You will not get fit in one day, one week or even one month. You will get fitter after one run, but true health and fitness only comes to those who are patient. The athletes who see the big picture and the long game of running decide to run for life. For those who choose to buy into the get fit in two days scams and schemes, fitness will be like chasing clouds that dissipate and float through their fingertips.

Here are 7 Slight Edge Principles in Jeff Olsen’s book.

Show Up Be Consistent Have a Good Attitude Be Committed for a Long Period of Time Have Faith and a Burning Desire Be Willing to Pay the Price Practice Integrity

The Slight Edge is a must read for any athlete or runner. The principles and philosophies are timeless.