Faster in Your 40s

Getting older is good. I have always been determined that I am going to embrace age, not complain, and hopefully become better with age. With every year, comes another stage of experience and wisdom.

For endurance athletes, growing older is bittersweet. With every year you build a stronger, more unbreakable base and get faster, but at one point it is inevitable that you will slow down. This year I will stare 39 years straight in the face. This means I have 11 years to get faster in my 40s.

All of us have been schooled by runners who have decades on us. Following in the footsteps of these speed gurus is the goal.

Most athletes spend their 20s and 30s focusing on incrementally building up mileage and volume, playing around with speed work and trying to fine tune their nutrition. I have spent time visiting these facets of the endurance life. My training has been volume-centric since ultrarunning has been my passion, though speed workouts have peppered my training blocks, they have never been my focus. According to the experts, building mileage and doing speed work at the same time is a shortcut to injury. This fact forces many ultra-athletes to forego the speed, and stack kilometres upon kilometres upon kilometres.

Facing 40 has challenged and changed my modus operandi. I am determined to run faster, further, and stronger in my 40s, and I know that it is possible. Ultrarunning is still in the picture, but I am motivated to break my PRs in all distances. From 5K to 100 miles.

I figure if I start training now, my chances of success are greater. Like all running goals, you need a plan.

Here is the beginning of my get faster in my 40s plan:

Study the Past—I am studying my training from the past 20 years. Looking for the training that worked and the training that fell flat. Along with this, I am taking note of all my best race times, and deciding the PRs that I will concentrate on breaking first. Stay Strong—From my research, I have noticed that lacking of strength training will set you back. The stronger you keep your legs, the quicker you will rebound off the ground and this leads to a quicker stride rate. I try to do two or three leg strengthening sessions a week. The Mental Game—Refusing to accept the, “I am too old to get faster,” mental trap is important. As mentioned earlier, with more experience comes wisdom and mental strength. I plan to use the strength to train smarter, keep an edge and stay motivated. Fuel Right—Everything that goes in to our bodies is fuel. Remembering that there are no exceptions will help me limit the empty calories, fried and fake foods and eat mindfully. Respect Recovery—What endurance athlete has not ignored signs of overtraining and fatigue? Pushing my limits has been part of the fun and taught me a lot. In my 40s, I plan to keep on pushing but be modest in my expectations, which means taking recovery days when needed. Speed Specific—I have had my stints training for 5Ks and a 15K here and there, but these distances have never been my mainstay. I am beginning a Jack Daniels program focused on the 5K to 15K distance.

What is the best way to get faster in your 40s? Honestly, I still do not have it all figured out, but I am on my way. I hope you join me for the journey.

