With a Little Help from My Friends

"Will you judge me if we take the next bridge and run 5K instead?” I ask my good friend and run buddy du jour. I’m wheezing, full of McDonald’s breakfast sandwich and resentful of the April sleet needling my face.

“We can do whatever you want but I will definitely judge you a little,” he replies easily. He runs marathons and this Sunday death trek of 10K — my longest distance run to date — is a light recovery jog for him. The cramping in my legs and stomach abide as we cross the final bridge, and the elements are at our back now, so the last few kilometers float by. As we draw near the end of the run he confesses that the run was actually 11.5K and I begin to laugh.

I would like to say that this instance is a rarity but it is, by and large, my norm. Over the years, I have come to learn that I am extrinsically motivated. Disappointing myself is really of no concern to me, but the idea of disappointing people I respect could motivate me to move mountains. Years ago, I dated a runner, who in the early stages of courtship, asked me to join him for “an easy 5K jog.” At that time, I smoked and did very little for exercise but the thought of embarrassing myself powered me through the entirety of the run, after which I vowed to never do it again. (And look where I am now!)

Initially, figuring this out filled me with guilt. Why can’t I muster the mental fortitude to want to better myself for my own good? Why do I run a full minute faster per kilometer when running with other people? I’m sure I could do some serious soul searching but instead I opt to use this self-awareness as an advantage. I’ve set aside Sundays to do longer runs and often I try to wrangle a superior runner into joining me. On Tuesdays, I spend the first half of run club trying to keep up with the front half of the group.

I couldn’t tell you whether it’s running with others or the nice weather that has me out there hitting the pavement every week but something is working. I have been running at least two to three times per week— and most days I look forward to it. My muscles don’t cramp as often, my breathing is easier and my pace has improved. Hesitantly, and with a detailed disclaimer about my skill level, I now call myself a runner. So, if you have been one of the amazing people at run crew or asking me to join you for runs, thanks for guilting me into running. I actually mean that; you’re why I can actually run now and not just shuffle.

YYC Run Crew runs every Tuesday, 6 p.m. and we meet at Lululemon 4th Street SW. I am there every single week to run, shuffle, socialize, complain to or motivate and I would love to see anyone who needs that push to come join me. I won’t judge you for walking some or showing up just to meet new people, or only coming when it’s sunny because if that’s what gets you there, then that’s great. I can relate to not running entirely for yourself.