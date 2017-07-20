The Race Is On

× Expand Running Shoe

The night before the Calgary Marathon arrives and I feel no outright stress yet I’ve been in bed for 2 hours flipping mindlessly between social media apps and various articles I’m only half reading. I fall asleep just shy of midnight and bolt upright at the first vibration of my alarm at 4:45 a.m. Slipping quietly out of bed, to avoid waking partner or dog, I make a small batch of pancakes and consider the day ahead as I eat. Nervous to start, yet glad to be done, the words of my weightlifting coach are stuck in my head, “the mind will tell you to stop long before the body gives up,”

I’ve arrived to pick up my running partner at 6 a.m. and we get a small coffee then drive over to the Calgary Stampede grounds. He’s run many races and we warm-up while discussing where we will meet at the end. I understand the appeal of having a race buddy, but everyone handles competition differently and I never want to be anyone’s reason to achieve any less than they may have been able to. Stretching, activating and peeing 3 times in the span of 45 minutes, I feel as ready as I’m going to be.

The air is electric with nerves and excitement. The sky is a clear blue and thousands of people are crammed against one another for a common goal: the finish line. Forever a ruiner of most nice things, I think of the exaggerated tales of suffering I will bring back to my fellow non-running friends. “I hated every minute of it,” I imagine saying smugly, through a mouthful of donut, subtly humble bragging that I even managed to finish.

The bang of the starting gun goes off and surprisingly little changes except the thousands of us mobilize from standing to shuffling into each other blindly, at a slow walk. Inevitably the pace increases as the distance between us expands and my shuffle turns into a slow jog. My fear of running alone and without music for the first time abides as I become aware of the constant stimulation of the route, my fellow race goers and those kind enough to cheer us on from the sidelines.

My running partner has advised me to go slower than I think I should the first while and then speed up at the 10 kilometre mark if I feel so inclined. Following his advice the first 5K pass with relative ease and I begin to pick people ahead of myself as targets to catch up to. I’m surprised at how good I feel with little to none of my regular low back and knee pain. I’m 12K in and I want to have a snide remark but instead I’m smiling.

I’m at the 17K mark and my body isn’t feeling much strain so I fortify and increase my pace again. As the finishing arch comes into sight I begin to sprint, feeling a wave of euphoria hit me. Sore, hot and panting, I stumble into the finishing area with a race time of 2:22.

Record breaking? No. Did I achieve what I came to do? Absolutely. I ran the entirety of the race without walking, as well as bested my five and 10K personal records.

Against everything I’ve been saying the past six months, I actually would run a half again; I really enjoyed every moment of it. Ironically, I still don’t love regular running or training but I’ve converted from a reluctant runner to a fair weather runner. Never would I have thought that the race itself is what would convert me, but surprises happen, I suppose.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, including first and foremost my wonderful running partner Justin, who is the only reason I hauled myself through those long training runs; the YYC Run Crew for being so supportive despite my horrendous whining; IMPACT Magazine for giving me a platform to share my unconventional running journey; Tyler and Saucony Canada for providing a lost weightlifter who knew nothing about appropriate footwear the perfect running shoes; and Amy, Alex, and Kirsten for encouraging me the whole way. And thanks to you all for reading this and the positivity I’ve received. I don’t know how much running I’ll be doing anymore, but to anyone considering taking it up, I absolutely believe in you. Even the most reluctant shuffler can become a runner with a little encouragement and perseverance.